The British Are Coming– Again

Chelsea commemorates the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek
Special to the Record
Despite the rain, hundreds gathered at Port Park on Saturday, May 2, to celebrate a truly historic milestone: the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek. This first-ever joint community commemoration with our neighboring community of East Boston of this early Revolutionary War battle was nothing short of extraordinary.
The day-long event was a powerful tribute to Chelsea’s Revolutionary War legacy and a celebration of the city’s present-day spirit. Visitors of all ages—from babies to seniors—braved the weather to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brought Revolutionary-era history to life. It was a day filled with joy, dancing, and a wonderful blend of the past and the present. Attendees came not only from across Massachusetts but also from out of state to witness this unique and meaningful event.
The celebration officially kicked off with remarks by Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, who highlighted the long history of the waterfront—originally the territory of the Pawtucket people—and emphasized the resilience and reinvention that define Chelsea’s story. He also offered heartfelt thanks to all the many partners, sponsors, city departments who made the day possible.
Sheila Green of the Massachusetts 250th Commission offered context on Chelsea’s place in the broader statewide commemorations, while John McGough of the Adjutant General’s Office with the National Guard provided historical insight into the strategic significance of the Battle of Chelsea Creek, the first naval victory for the colonists.
City Council President Norieliz DeJesus spoke about the importance of preserving Chelsea’s diverse histories and ensuring that young people know where they come from. Her remarks reflected the city’s ongoing investment in cultural programs and education.
Students from Chelsea Public Schools performed music during the opening ceremony.
A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a handcrafted commemorative lantern by Professor Robert Allison of Revolution 250 (Rev250). These lanterns carry a rich legacy: in 1766, 108 lanterns were hung from the Liberty Tree in Boston to celebrate
the repeal of the Stamp Act—one for each vote in the House of Commons. In 2015, Rev250 recreated these lanterns with community partners, including artists from St. Francis House, Ostiguy High School, and the Chinatown Neighborhood Association.
The opening ceremony concluded with official state recognition from State Representative Judith Garcia and heartfelt thanks from organizers. The ceremony was followed by a spirited parade down Marginal Street, led by reenactors, local dignitaries, and joined by the public.
The celebration continued throughout the day with engaging activities for all ages. A major attraction was the arrival of the historic 1894 schooner SSV Ernestina-Morrissey from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Over 400 visitors boarded the National Historic Landmark to learn about New England’s maritime legacy and the capture of the HMS Diana, the first British naval vessel taken in the American Revolution.
Other event highlights included:
The display of the original cannon from the HMS Diana, captured by Asa Lawrence and the Groton militia in 1775, now shown publicly in Chelsea for the first time in 250 years. And the display of original musket balls founded on the Chelsea Creek from 1775. Revolutionary-era militia encampments and musket-firing demonstrations. Artillery salutes conducted by reenactors and community leaders, including City Manager Maltez. Children’s activities such as colonial games, a balloon artist, and a historical schoolmaster station. A bustling marketplace featuring local food vendors including Tawakal Halal Cafe, Bella Isla Express, Antojitos Latinos Chelsea, Orlando’s Fully Baked, Boba Tea & Snow Ice House, and Lily Jello’s Factory. A Bent Water Beer Garden and a merchandise stand hosted by the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.
The music landscape for the event was curated by JukeBox. This event in Chelsea was proudly funded by a Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism grant in partnership with MA250.
The City of Chelsea extends its deepest appreciation to the East Boston Museum Group, Revolution 250, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, all volunteers, reenactors, local organizations, and sponsors—especially Eastern Salt Company, whose support and industrial space at Port Park made this unprecedented event possible.
Additional events continued into Memorial Day, including an informative Chelsea Creek Boat Tour co-hosted by Boston Harbor Now and the National Park Service.
Celebrations will continue with more open houses at the Governor Bellingham Cary House thru June and their annual Strawberry Festival on June 21.