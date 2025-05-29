The British Are Coming– Again

Chelsea commemorates the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek

Special to the Record

Chelsea celebrated the first naval battle of the Revolutionary War fought right at its doorstep, the Battle Of Chelsea Creek. Reenactors gave artillery and musket demonstrations a visitors got to learn about a historical event not mentioned often in the history books.

Chelsea Police Lt. Hector Gonzalez and Lt. Joe Fern with reenactors from the 16th Queens Light Dragoons.

Reenactors demonstrate musket firing.

Despite the rain, hun­dreds gathered at Port Park on Saturday, May 2, to cel­ebrate a truly historic mile­stone: the 250th anniversa­ry of the Battle of Chelsea Creek. This first-ever joint community commemora­tion with our neighboring community of East Boston of this early Revolution­ary War battle was nothing short of extraordinary.

The day-long event was a powerful tribute to Chel­sea’s Revolutionary War legacy and a celebration of the city’s present-day spirit. Visitors of all ages—from babies to seniors—braved the weather to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime experi­ence that brought Revolu­tionary-era history to life. It was a day filled with joy, dancing, and a wonderful blend of the past and the present. Attendees came not only from across Massachu­setts but also from out of state to witness this unique and meaningful event.

Reenactors Dylan Brown, Bob Thomson, and Mike Audette find some peace through beer, at the Bent Water Brewing Company beer garden.

The celebration officially kicked off with remarks by Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, who highlighted the long history of the water­front—originally the terri­tory of the Pawtucket peo­ple—and emphasized the resilience and reinvention that define Chelsea’s story. He also offered heartfelt thanks to all the many part­ners, sponsors, city depart­ments who made the day possible.

Sheila Green of the Mas­sachusetts 250th Com­mission offered context on Chelsea’s place in the broader statewide com­memorations, while John McGough of the Adjutant General’s Office with the National Guard provided historical insight into the strategic significance of the Battle of Chelsea Creek, the first naval victory for the colonists.

City Council President Norieliz DeJesus spoke about the importance of pre­serving Chelsea’s diverse histories and ensuring that young people know where they come from. Her re­marks reflected the city’s ongoing investment in cul­tural programs and educa­tion.

Students from Chelsea Public Schools performed music during the opening ceremony.

A highlight of the cere­mony was the presentation of a handcrafted commem­orative lantern by Professor Robert Allison of Revolu­tion 250 (Rev250). These lanterns carry a rich lega­cy: in 1766, 108 lanterns were hung from the Liberty Tree in Boston to celebrate

the repeal of the Stamp Act—one for each vote in the House of Commons. In 2015, Rev250 recreated these lanterns with commu­nity partners, including art­ists from St. Francis House, Ostiguy High School, and the Chinatown Neighbor­hood Association.

The opening ceremony concluded with official state recognition from State Rep­resentative Judith Garcia and heartfelt thanks from organizers. The ceremony was followed by a spirit­ed parade down Marginal Street, led by reenactors, local dignitaries, and joined by the public.

The celebration con­tinued throughout the day with engaging activities for all ages. A major attraction was the arrival of the his­toric 1894 schooner SSV Ernestina-Morrissey from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Over 400 visi­tors boarded the National Historic Landmark to learn about New England’s mari­time legacy and the capture of the HMS Diana, the first British naval vessel taken in the American Revolution.

Other event highlights in­cluded:

The display of the origi­nal cannon from the HMS Diana, captured by Asa Lawrence and the Groton militia in 1775, now shown publicly in Chelsea for the first time in 250 years. And the display of original mus­ket balls founded on the Chelsea Creek from 1775. Revolutionary-era militia encampments and mus­ket-firing demonstrations. Artillery salutes conduct­ed by reenactors and com­munity leaders, includ­ing City Manager Maltez. Children’s activities such as colonial games, a bal­loon artist, and a histori­cal schoolmaster station. A bustling marketplace fea­turing local food vendors in­cluding Tawakal Halal Cafe, Bella Isla Express, Anto­jitos Latinos Chelsea, Or­lando’s Fully Baked, Boba Tea & Snow Ice House, and Lily Jello’s Factory. A Bent Water Beer Gar­den and a merchandise stand hosted by the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

The music land­scape for the event was curated by JukeBox. This event in Chelsea was proudly funded by a Mas­sachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism grant in part­nership with MA250.

The City of Chelsea ex­tends its deepest appreci­ation to the East Boston Museum Group, Revolu­tion 250, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, all vol­unteers, reenactors, local organizations, and spon­sors—especially Eastern Salt Company, whose sup­port and industrial space at Port Park made this unprec­edented event possible.

Additional events con­tinued into Memorial Day, including an informative Chelsea Creek Boat Tour co-hosted by Boston Harbor Now and the National Park Service.

Celebrations will contin­ue with more open houses at the Governor Belling­ham Cary House thru June and their annual Strawberry Festival on June 21.