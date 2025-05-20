City Manager Proposes Digital Parking Permit System

City Manager Fidel Maltez is proposing a digital residential parking permit system.

Maltez recently presented the proposal to the city council.

“This proposal means that residents will no longer have to show a printed sticker on their vehicle,” stated Maltez. “Instead, we will leverage the parking enforcement software we have today, which already tracks and maintains an electronic database of all approved vehicles. This will result in operational efficiencies, but more importantly, it will result in a better customer service experience for our residents.”

This year, Maltez said the city made improvements in shortening lines in city hall by emphasizing the online renewal process.

“Our community is made up of hard-working residents, who may not have the time to apply in person,” stated Maltez. “The online process saves a lot of time and frustration for many of our residents. This year we also extended the hours of operation between the last week of February and the first week of March.”

That change provided residents with more flexible hours.

“In 2026, the City would like to introduce new Digital Residential Parking Permits,” Maltez stated. “Residents who apply and are approved online will no longer wait to receive a physical sticker in the mail. Applicants will receive an email confirmation of their approval from our online portal.”

This will eliminate the risk of a sticker being lost or damaged in the mail, and residents will no longer need to place a physical sticker on their windshields if the proposal is approved. Maltez said it will incentivize residents to use the online portal rather than waiting in line.

However, the proposed program will not eliminate the ability to apply in person.

“The City Clerk’s office will continue helping residents who would like to apply in person,” Maltez stated. “Residents will receive a printout receipt that their vehicle is registered in the Residential Parking Program, instead of a sticker.”

Maltez noted that other nearby communities, such as Revere and Salem, have rolled out digital parking permits.

“We will propose this change to the Traffic and Parking Commission, and will ask them to hold a public hearing on the matter,” said Maltez. “We welcome feedback from the City Council on this proposal.”