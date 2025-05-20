250th Battle of Chelsea Creek Celebrations in Full Swing

The 250th Battle of Chelsea Creek celebrations are in full swing, with a series of events bringing our community together to explore and honor this important moment in history.

Our latest event held at the Williams School, Animals of the Revolution: A Living History Day, was a great success. Families enjoyed a petting zoo and horse rides, designed to help children and youth connect with the vital role livestock played during the Revolutionary War. It was a day filled with history, learning, and celebration.

One of the most memorable moments was seeing how kind and gentle the kids were with the animals. Their curiosity and care made the experience truly special.

This is just the beginning! Join us for our next event at the Governor Bellingham-Cary House Museum for a special presentation by Mimi Graney.

For more information and the full event schedule, visit chelseaprospers.org.