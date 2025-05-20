Early Trash Pick-up a Concern for Councilor

One city councilor wants to make sure that private trash haulers are aware that 2 a.m. is not the best time to be picking up trash.

Earlier this month, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero filed a motion requesting the city manager and public works director send out a letter to private trash haulers operating in the city to remind them that trash may not be picked up in Chelsea before 7 a.m.

“It has come to my attention that there has been somebody hauling trash out of District 6 at two o’clock in the morning,” Recupero said. “They are picking it up on Maverick Street, around that area, they told me they were picking up trash at two in the morning. I was always wondering who picks up trash at two in the morning, that is the craziest thing I ever heard.”

In response to Recupero’s motion, City Manager Fidel Maltez sent a letter to the council stating that the city strictly monitors the start time of the contractor that picks up the city’s solid waste. However, he said there are occasionally issues with the private haulers in the city.

“Private trash companies do have contracts with large buildings or commercial properties and periodically the City receives a complaint of an early pick-up, particularly in a residential neighborhood,” Maltez stated.

All private haulers are required to obtain a permit from the inspectional services department to pick up dumpsters in Chelsea.

“Every year, Inspectional Services reminds haulers of our local noise ordinances,” Maltez stated.

That department also investigates and addresses each complaint the city receives about early pick-ups and noise.

“We have received very valuable pictures showing a particular company picking up a dumpster on Maverick Street,” Maltez said. “We have reached out to this company regarding this particular incident. We will continue monitoring this particular company.”

In addition, Maltez stated that the inspectional services director will be sending a letter to all haulers reminding them of the city’s local noise ordinances.