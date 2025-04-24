The Pires Family’s Incredible Bond with Chelsea Jewish Lifecare

Special to the Record

When Mary Ann Pires first started work at Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home in 1962, she never imagined her job would continue for 63 years, or that she’d still be working at age 83, or that two of her sisters and one of her brothers would be longtime employees as well. Today, the four siblings hold a variety of roles within the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (CJL) organization.

The story starts with Mary Ann. She began her career as a nurse’s aide, then worked in PT, food service and the dietary department. Starting each day at 5am, Mary-Ann still works full-time as the adored receptionist at Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living. “I was 21 when I started this job,” recalls Mary Ann. “At that time there was only one building with 65 beds on Lafeyette Avenue. How we have grown!”

Mary-Ann loves the fact that residents ask for her on her days off. “It makes me feel good to know they miss me,” said Mary-Ann. “I’m always excited to come to work and see the residents, their families and our staff members.”

Nancy Pires has been at Katzman Center for Living, formerly Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, for 28 years. She started in the Dietary Department and then worked as a Nurse’s Assistant. Nancy vividly recalls how the wellness spa came into being. “One day Mr. Berman was brainstorming ideas for new services and mentioned that he wanted to build a spa at KCL. I loved the idea!” exclaimed Nancy. “Residents look forward to coming to the spa for a beauty day. It makes them feel good.” Now a nail technician, Nancy interacts with residents each and every day. “What I like best about my job is that we make the residents happy. I love seeing their smiles and hearing their laughter,” said Nancy.

Nancy remembers one resident in particular. Years ago Teresa L. made Nancy a beautiful paper flower that Nancy, to this day, keeps displayed in her office. She thinks of Terri every time she looks at the flower. “I will always remember her kindness.”

Derek Pires, 67, has been with CJL for almost 50 years. He started out washing floors when he was 18 years old and worked his way up through the organization, including stints in maintenance, dietary and food service. Today, as Director of Operations, Derek has played an integral part in opening every single building on the Chelsea campuses.

For Derek, it’s the people at CJL who set the organization apart. “I feel fortunate to have established many close relationships with both staff member and residents,” said Derek. He noted the camaraderie that exists among the employees. “We are like one big family.”

Kim Pires Yannetty, 65, began helping out in the kitchen at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home when she was in high school. For the last 23 years she’s been at Cohen Florence Levine Estates, first as a nurse’s assistant in assisted living and memory care. Currently she’s a vital part of the front desk team. It’s such a happy place to work,” exclaimed Kim. “Residents feel comfortable here. I especially like that the staff work together seamlessly.”

“Over the years, the Pires family has become indispensable to our organization,” said Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “They each have different positions and strengths. Mary Ann, Kim, Derek and Nancy are loyal, talented, professional and, above all, have a genuine respect for our residents.”

The siblings agree that the leadership at CJL is what makes the organization so special. “Mr. Berman and Mrs. Mullen are truly remarkable,” said Nancy, “ They inspire. They listen. They put residents, family and employees first. That is huge.”

Although two of the Pires’ siblings, Lisa and John, are not involved with the organization, they visit the two Chelsea campuses frequently. It is a unique experience for the entire family — one that is filled with warmth, compassion and, of course, humor.

“I always joke that our family should write a book or make a movie about our experiences,” remarked Derek. “Actually, we could make a great sitcom. There’s a lot of laughter at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare.”