Resident Survey Now Open for City Manager Evaluation

Special to the Record

The Chelsea City Council is evaluating City Manager Fidel Maltez and is asking Chelsea residents to participate in a public feedback survey as part of the process.

The Council will assess ten areas of work and overall effectiveness, which include:

Budget & Finance

Economic Development

Neighborhood Enhancement

Community Engagement and Leadership

Public Safety

Policy Development and Strategic Thinking

Policy Execution

Intergovernmental Relations

Public Relations and Media Relations

Overall Effectiveness

The survey will be available to residents from April 18 through May 1. Resident insights and experiences are essential to this process. By participating, residents will help ensure transparency and accountability in city leadership.

The survey is open to all Chelsea residents and will be reviewed by the Evaluation Committee.

Survey deadline: Thursday, May 1 2025

For more information, please contact [email protected].