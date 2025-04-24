Resident Survey Now Open for City Manager Evaluation

Special to the Record
The Chelsea City Council is evaluating City Manager Fidel Maltez and is asking Chelsea residents to participate in a public feedback survey as part of the process.
The Council will assess ten areas of work and overall effectiveness, which include:
Budget & Finance
Economic Development
Neighborhood Enhancement
Community Engagement and Leadership
Public Safety
Policy Development and Strategic Thinking
Policy Execution
Intergovernmental Relations
Public Relations and Media Relations
Overall Effectiveness
The survey will be available to residents from April 18 through May 1. Resident insights and experiences are essential to this process. By participating, residents will help ensure transparency and accountability in city leadership.
The survey is open to all Chelsea residents and will be reviewed by the Evaluation Committee.
Survey deadline: Thursday, May 1 2025
For more information, please contact [email protected].