By Angie Agostini

Welcome back to The Chelsea Scoop! This week, I attended the Community Budget Session– so get ready for insights into Chelsea’s finances! And just like last time, passionate youth showed up in large numbers! Shout-out to La Colaborativa and the next generation of leaders!

Key Priorities

Where a city puts its money says a lot about its values. This year’s budget prioritizes education and public safety– a clear investment in the future. Chelsea has lots of potential for economic and community development; to do that, we need safe streets and educational opportunities for all residents! Future generations in Chelsea will benefit from a strong school system, trust in law enforcement, and access to support systems.

The Numbers

This budget includes lots of large numbers, so let me keep things simple. Overall, the total is about $261 million, up from $245 million last year.

Revenue Highlights:

$144.8M from state aid (Cherry Sheets)

$100.8M from taxes

Expenditure Highlights

$153.7M towards education

$33.7M towards public safety

$20.9M towards employee benefits (healthcare, salaries, etc.)

That’s a lot of money! It’ll be used to make Chelsea a safer, more welcoming, and education-driven community.

What’s Next?

Want to view the budget in-depth? You’re in luck! An interactive FY2026 Budget Website will be launched by the end of April! A big thanks to the City Manager’s Office and the Budget team for making the budget transparent and accessible!

Budget Hearings with the City Council will occur May 12th-14th, with the official budget vote on June 2nd. FY2026 will begin July 1st and run until June 30th, 2026.

Chelsea’s economic future is bright and promising! This session showed that our community, especially its youth, is ready to shape what comes next.

Angie Agostini, 18, is a current senior at Chelsea High School and an intern in the city manager’s office. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, and playing with her cat and birds.