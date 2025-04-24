La Colaborativa Youth Shine at SCI Social Capital Pitch Event

Two youth cohorts from La Colaborativa’s Youth Department—the Community Health Youth Cohort and the RIOT (R) Squad—recently participated in SCI Social Capital Inc.’s 4th Annual Youth Grant Pitch Contest held on April 5, at La Colaborativa’s own Survival & Economic Development Center in Chelsea.

Courtesy photo

Two youth groups from La Colaborativa recently participated in the SCI Capital youth grant pitch.

Over the course of seven weeks, both teams dedicated themselves to developing community-impact project proposals, supported by volunteer coaches who helped them sharpen their ideas and public speaking skills. Their efforts culminated in the final pitch presentation to a panel of judges and over 190 attendees from across Greater Boston.

The Community Health Youth Cohort was awarded $1,200 for their Social Impact project, while the RIOT Squad received $600 for their Bridge-Building initiative. These funds will support youth-led efforts to address community health and equity in Chelsea.

This year’s contest awarded $20,000 across 15 youth teams. The event celebrated youth leadership, collaboration, and creativity, with participants gaining valuable experience in project development, public speaking, and civic engagement. Each team will carry out their projects throughout the year, reporting back on their impact in early 2026.

La Colaborativa is proud of its youth for stepping up to lead positive change in their community and thanks SCI for this opportunity to uplift youth voices.