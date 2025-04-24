DiDomenico Condemns Cancellation of Federal Funding for Chelsea and Everett by the Trump Administration

Special to the Record

Senator Sal DiDomenico

The Trump Administration recently cancelled the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program, also known as BRIC, which provides disaster prevention aid to cities across the state, including a nearly $50 million grant for Chelsea and Everett. This action revokes funding from the Island End River Coastal Flood Resilience project, located in Everett and Chelsea. Senator DiDomenico has worked alongside the cities of Everett and Chelsea, and the state delegation to secure both federal and state funding for this project that will protect New England’s fresh produce distribution center and thousands of environmental justice residents from coastal flooding for the next fifty years. In all, businesses in the 500 acres protected by this project produce over $7 billion annually in local economic activity.

“Climate change is creating severe and frequent natural disasters across our nation, and the cancellation of federal funding threatens the viability of this essential project that would protect our communities and residents from severe flood risks over the coming years,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “This investment is critical for the well-being of our communities, and it benefits the environment, workforce, our businesses, and residents. The importance of this resilience development is without question, and I will continue doing everything I can to support Everett and Chelsea as they figure out what is next for this project.”

In total, the cancellation of this grant program revokes $90 million for 18 communities, a regional planning commission and two state agencies in Massachusetts. The $50 million allocated for this project is the largest award in the state and underscores the importance of promoting coastal resilience for Everett, Chelsea, and the region.