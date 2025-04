The Fundraising committee from The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish recently met to plan our upcoming fundraising events. Our First big event of this spring will be a fun night of Music Bingo on Saturday June 7, 2025 from 6:00 to 9:00 at Our Lady of Grace Church Hall. Tickets are $30 and it is for adults only. Call Diane Capelotti at 857-453-0751 or the Parish office at 781-284-5252 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Shown (leaft to right seated) are Carol Simonelli, and Diane Capelotti. Standing (left to right) are Jeanne Conte, Linda McElwaney, Lee Meoli, Judy Zolla, Larry Smith, and Anthony Carbone. Missing from the photo are Christine DePrizio and Larry Lacroix.