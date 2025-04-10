News in Brief

NSCS Announces Next Community Meeting

North Suffolk Community Services (NSCS) will host its fourth community meeting via Zoom for neighbors of 5 Winnisimmet St. in Chelsea on Wednesday, April 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to provide updates on the construction project at the building.

NSCS leadership will give an overview of the organization and project, as well as an estimated timeline for completion.

North Suffolk announced in February that it has entered a long-term lease for the 30,000-square-foot building at 5 Winnisimmet, which will allow the nonprofit human services provider to bring together a number of programs under one roof that are currently spread across multiple locations.

Registration for this online forum is required. Please email Nina Walat at [email protected] to register or scan the QR code.

Spanish Mass added

Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish is pleased to announce the addition of a Spanish Mass on Sundays at 5:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea, beginning on June 8.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support for our growing Parish Community!

Misa En Espanol

Nos complace in anunciar la apertura de la Misa En Espanol el dia Domingo, 5 PM en la Iglesia de Nuestra Senora de la Grazia, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea, empieza el 8 JUNIO 2025.

Gracias por sus oraciones y el apoyo en el crecimiento de nuestra Comunidad Parroquial!