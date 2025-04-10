City of Chelsea’s Fire Department Raises Awareness about Lithium-ion Battery Safety

Special to the Record

In an effort to enhance public safety, the Chelsea Fire Department is warning residents about the potential hazards of lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly found in everyday devices like smartphones, laptops, e-bikes, and electric vehicles. These batteries, while efficient and widely used, can pose significant fire risks if not handled properly.

“We’ve had several fires and some close calls when devices powered by lithium-ion batteries ignited while charging. We hope that by sharing some key safety tips from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, we can prevent these dangerous incidents and protect our community,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri.

As part of this initiative, the Chelsea Fire Department is distributing informational pamphlets in both English and Spanish that provide essential tips on how to safely store, charge, use, and dispose of lithium-ion batteries. These pamphlets also include guidance on how to avoid common mistakes that can lead to fires and explosions.

Key Safety Tips Include:

• Before You Buy: Ensure that devices are listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and that smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home.

• Storage: Always store lithium-ion batteries and their devices at room temperature, and avoid leaving them in hot cars, direct sunlight, or freezing conditions.

• Charging: Always follow the manufacturer’s charging instructions, and never overcharge devices. Plug chargers directly into wall outlets (not power strips), and never leave devices charging unattended.

• Use and Disposal: If a battery is damaged or shows signs of malfunction, stop using it immediately and move it away from flammable materials. Never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash—recycling is the safest option. For recycling locations, visit www.call2recycle.org/locator.

The Fire Department encourages all residents to review the lithium-ion battery safety pamphlet for additional information on safe handling practices.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact the Fire Prevention Division at 617-466-4620.