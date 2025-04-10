Chelsea Selected as a Finalist for the All-America City Award

Special to the Record

For over 75 years, the National Civic League’s All-America City Award has highlighted and celebrated outstanding civic innovation, recognizing communities that harness the power of local collaboration to drive meaningful change. Each year, cities, towns, counties, and regions nationwide apply for this prestigious recognition, showcasing how their civic capital—the relationships, networks, and capacities that enable problem-solving and resilience—fuels progress.

The City of Chelsea has been named a 2025 finalist for the prestigious national honor. The awards ceremony will be held in June in Denver, Colorado.

City Manager Fidel Maltez stated, “We are incredibly proud to announce that Chelsea has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious All-America City Award in 2025. This honor is a testament to the spirit of our community, and it’s an honor to be recognized again after winning this award in 1998 and 2014. Chelsea is a city of immigrants, innovators, and fighters – a place where we never back down, no matter the challenges we face.”

“Chelsea’s selection as a finalist reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement, inclusiveness, innovation, and environmental sustainability. Since 1949, over 500 communities have been recognized with the All-America City Award, and Chelsea’s past wins highlight its enduring commitment to strengthening local communities and creating lasting impact.

“We build a community that honors every individual and leaves no one behind. Our resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to progress make us a role model for cities across the country. As we prepare to compete, we can’t wait to share the story of Our Community and showcase all that makes Chelsea a truly special place at this year’s All-America City competition,” added Maltez.

GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni, in coordination with City Manager Fidel Maltez, was a key person in Chelsea’s application process for the award.

“I am thrilled that Chelsea has been selected as a finalist for 2025 All America City status,” said Bongiovanni. “We are building off a strong history of success with our wins in 1998 and 2014. Chelsea perfectly exemplifies what All America Cities should celebrate including cultural, ethnic and racial diversity, community engagement and empowerment and innovative projects and initiatives. I look forward to seeing our delegation bring Chelsea to the full competition!”

Sen. Sal DiDomenico offered his congratulations to the City on being a finalist.

“Chelsea joining this impressive list of communities as a finalist for All-America City affirms what we already know: that Chelsea is beautiful and thriving because they embrace diversity and shared values,” said DiDomenico. “I am proud to represent this vibrant city that is laser focused on bringing people together and creating sustainable and resilient neighborhoods for themselves and future generations.”

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson wished the city well in its prideful journey to Denver.

“I want to wish all those officials and residents who are going to Denver to have a wonderful trip,” said Robinson. “Bring back the win!.”

This year’s twenty finalists have distinguished themselves through their commitment to strengthening environmental sustainability, using inclusive community engagement to create lasting, impactful solutions.

Finalists were chosen through a competitive review process led by an independent panel of experts, with each application evaluated on the criteria of shared vision, civic engagement, inclusiveness and equity, collaboration, innovation, and impact. Now, these outstanding communities are preparing for the next stage of the competition—the All-America City Award Event in Denver this June—where they will present their stories of success and showcase the impact of their initiatives.

The 20 finalist communities, spanning 12 states, range in size from 11,000 residents to nearly one million. Despite their differences, they share a commitment to empowering residents, fostering civic engagement, and ensuring meaningful participation in local decision-making.

Following is the list of the All-America City Award finalists:

Akron, Ohio

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Carrboro, North Carolina

Chelsea, Massachusetts

Delray Beach, Florida

Denver, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

Hampton, Virginia

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Kinston, North Carolina

Leominster, Massachusetts

Memphis, Tennessee

Petaluma, California

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Seattle, Washington

Snyder, Texas

Statesboro, Georgia

Tallahassee, Florida

Western Riverside Region, California