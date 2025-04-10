No Plans for the Weekend? Stop by Chelsea City Hall to Explore Be the Change

Special to the Record

After being exhibited at Boston City Hall, Chelsea is hosting this contemporary outdoor exhibition — the first of its kind in Chelsea!

Be the Change is a public art movement inspired by tzedakah, bringing together visionary local artists to create public sculptures that illuminate the pressing issues of our time. The tzedakah box is a small box in which Jews traditionally collect loose change to be donated to the needy. It symbolizes a timeless commitment to justice within the Jewish tradition at Chelsea City Hall: through May 16.

-Wednesday, April 16: Be the Change – Opening Reception at City Hall Lawn

-Sunday, May 4: Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with artist Ben Sloat. Register at https://vilnashul.org/…/celebrating-shared-cultures…

Read more about the project at https://jewisharts.org/theme/be-the-change/

———————-

¿Sin planes para el fin de semana? Visita el City Hall de Chelsea para explorar Be the Change.

Be the Change es un movimiento de arte público inspirado en la tzedakah, que reúne a artistas locales visionarios para crear esculturas públicas que iluminan los problemas más urgentes de nuestro tiempo. La caja de tzedakah es una pequeña caja en la que los judíos tradicionalmente recogen monedas para donarlas a los necesitados. Simboliza un compromiso atemporal con la justicia dentro de la tradición judía.

City Hall de Chelsea: 4 de abril – 16 de mayo de 2025

– Miércoles, 16 de abril: Be the Change – Recepción de inauguración en el jardín del City Hall

– Domingo, 4 de mayo: Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Judía Americana y del Mes de la Herencia Asiático-Americana de las Islas del Pacífico con el artista Ben Sloat. Regístrate en https://vilnashul.org/…/celebrating-shared-cultures…

Más información sobre el proyecto en https://jewisharts.org/theme/be-the-change/