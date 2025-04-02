Chelsea Partners with Red Sox Foundation, CPS, and Chelsea Youth Pride to Offer Free Registration for Youth Baseball and Softball

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has announced that registration for Chelsea Pride Youth Baseball and Softball will be free this year for all participants thanks to support from the City, the Red Sox Foundation, Chelsea Public Schools, and the Chelsea Pride Youth Sports Program. This announcement comes ahead of opening day for Chelsea Pride Youth Baseball and Softball – Sunday, April 27.

Major support came from the Red Sox Foundation, through its Nike RBI program, which covered the cost of uniforms, equipment access, league insurance, and training for coaches, ensuring that the program runs smoothly.

“We’re excited to build upon the impact we’re making in Chelsea by partnering with the City of Chelsea and Chelsea Pride Youth Sports Program to deliver free youth baseball and softball opportunities through our Red Sox Foundation Nike RBI program,” said Aneury Pichardo, Youth Baseball & Softball Program Manager for the Red Sox Foundation. “We launched our Chelsea Nike RBI League in 2023 to grow the game we all love and ensure every young person has the opportunity to play. In 2025, we’re proud to provide teams with uniforms, equipment access, league insurance, coach training, and more to continue making the sport accessible to youth in Chelsea. We look forward to a fun opening day ceremony and season ahead.”

In addition, the Chelsea Pride Youth Baseball and Softball Board of Directors and League President led fundraising efforts in support of the initiative, and the City of Chelsea and Chelsea Recreation contributed through the City’s Sports Fund. Chelsea Public Schools, with support from the Chelsea School Committee, also provided support towards the initiative.

“Registration fees for youth baseball and softball typically range from $100 to $300 per child, which can be a barrier for some of Chelsea’s families,” said Charlie Giuffrida, Director of Athletic Infrastructure and Sports Tourism for the City of Chelsea.“Thanks to the league’s board of directors and the generous support from our partners, the Red Sox Foundation and Chelsea Public Schools, these fees have been eliminated for the 2025 season to ensure that every child, regardless of their financial situation, has the opportunity to participate.”

Jack Grigorian, President of Chelsea Pride Youth Baseball & Softball, said Chelsea Pride Youth Baseball and Softball is proud to work with its partners to eliminate the fees to ensure equitable access for all children.

“At Chelsea Pride Sports, we strongly believe that participation in sports is fundamental to a child’s holistic development, fostering essential qualities such as physical fitness, mental resilience, social aptitude, strong character, and valuable life skills,” Grigorian said. “By removing financial obstacles, we create a more inclusive environment, fostering community development and providing the transformative benefits of youth sports to every child.”

For those looking to register their children, volunteer, or get more information about the program, you can contact Chelsea Pride Youth Baseball/Softball at (617) 212-0500 or [email protected].