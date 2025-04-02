City Manager  Maltez Issues Statement on Recent ICE Activity in Chelsea

Special to the Record

Actions over the past two weeks by federal immigration officers have raised fear in our community to unprecedented levels. I want to take a moment to speak directly to Chelsea’s immigrant community. As City Manager, it is important to me that you know, beyond any national political rhetoric, Chelsea will always be a place where we are safe, valued, and welcome. As an immigrant myself, I understand the challenges and dreams that come with building a new life in this country. For countless generations, Chelsea has been a sanctuary for

immigrants, and no matter the challenges at the national level, it is deeply personal to me that we remain committed to ensuring all residents find opportunity and support in our community.

Immigrants are not only the backbone of Chelsea’s economy, but we also shape the very fabric of our identity. Since its founding, Chelsea has been a city of immigrants. Waves of new arrivals have come here seeking refuge and a new beginning, and with each new generation, our community has grown stronger and more vibrant. From our early history with the Irish, Italians, and Jewish people to today’s diverse mix of Central American, Caribbean, Colombian, Haitian, and Brazilian residents, Chelsea’s cultural richness is a testament to the power of immigration.

Immigrants have contributed to the success of our businesses, the energy of our neighborhoods, and the diversity that makes Chelsea unique. It is important for everyone in Chelsea, regardless of their background or their immigration status, to feel safe and supported. Immigrants are a key part of our community’s success, and we are committed to ensuring we can continue to live, work, and thrive in Chelsea. I want to reassure all of us that the City of Chelsea will continue to support all residents, especially in the face of uncertain times at the national level.

We have a longstanding tradition of offering resources and services that help immigrants navigate challenges and access opportunities. The PAIR (Political Asylum/Immigration Representation) Foundation offers “Know Your Rights” training, helping immigrants understand

their rights and protections under U.S. law. These vital programs ensure that all residents, regardless of their immigration status, can advocate for themselves and their families.

I encourage everyone in the community to reach out to City Hall or our local community organizations if you need assistance. We have built a network of support that includes legal services, emergency assistance, and mental health resources. We are here to ensure that every resident, regardless of our country of origin or legal status, has access to the resources we need to thrive in Chelsea.

Immigrants are an integral part of what makes Chelsea great. We will continue to stand together, offering the resources, support, and protection we deserve. Together, we will continue to make Chelsea a place where everyone is welcome and valued.