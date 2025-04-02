Wulf’s Fish Poised to Bring 150 Local Jobs and Economic Growth to Chelsea

Special to the Record

Wulf’s Fish, a leader in New England’s seafood industry, is looking into relocating to Chelsea’s industrial area at 1 Justin Drive.

City officials said the potential move will boost the city’s economy, and bring 150 local job opportunities to the area.

Known for sourcing and processing the highest-quality seafood, Wulf’s Fish was established in 1926 and is part of the Boston Provisions, a company with deep roots in Massachusetts. Their footprint spans the Boston Seaport, Cambridge, and the Berkshires, and their mission is to enhance access to sustainably sourced, premium proteins that celebrate the work of local harvesters, fishermen, and farmers.

As with any new business seeking to relocate to Chelsea, city leaders met with Wulf’s Fish over several months to ensure they were right for our community, particularly in the vacant property on Beacham Street, previously occupied by Signature Bread.

“The closure of Signature Bread was a big blow to our City, and all of the employees that worked in the business,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “We are excited to welcome these much-needed jobs back to our community.”

As part of the vetting process, City officials asked the business owner and property owner to ensure the business would operate tightly within its strict expectations as well as follow all local, state, and federal regulations. Chelsea officials consulted with abutters in the Seaport, where Wulf’s Fish has operated for years. They confirmed that Wulf’s Fish has been a good neighbor and has been assured that their operations will be just as mindful in Chelsea, where they will be operating out of a state-of-the-art facility.

City officials visited the company’s current facility and observed their operations firsthand to confirm the company’s practices, which involve receiving fresh seafood, slicing it, and sending it back out to customers. There is no cooking of seafood and no rotting of products. Strict regulations and protocols were followed, and the City left satisfied that they will continue to adhere to these high food safety and environmental standards in Chelsea, just like the other food processing businesses in the city. These standards include the following of all environmental regulations, such as ensuring all liquids from the facility are properly contained within the property.

“Part of what’s exciting about Wulf’s Fish is that they already employ residents from Chelsea, Everett, and Revere, and they are committed to creating 150, high-paying local jobs right here in Chelsea,” added Maltez. “This number is expected to grow to 250 as the business expands, providing great economic benefits to the city and our residents. These jobs are not only well-paying but also come with excellent benefits, including access to ESL classes and other support programs for employees.”

What’s additionally positive for Chelsea, is that the city has a “split tax rate,” meaning that commercial businesses, like Wulf’s Fish, pay 1.75 times more than residential property owners. The split tax rate helps commercial growth sustain low property taxes and reduces the tax burden on our residents.

With Beacham Street already an industrial corridor, and the property located in a designated industrial zone, the property owner confirmed they will use Beacham Street for large deliveries as much as possible. Deliveries will consist of about 50 trucks, similar to those used by companies like Amazon for local deliveries, resolving any concerns that these trucks would damage roadways. These trucks will not be traveling through the Admiral’s Hill neighborhood, as they will not be delivering there. The truck traffic will primarily use Beacham and William Street, of which there is only a small portion of the road near Admiral’s Hill.

The majority of their employees will be commuting via public transportation, which has alleviated concerns about traffic and congestion, and any disruption to our Admiral’s Hill neighborhood.

“In response to concerns raised by some members of the Admiral’s Hill community, we want to emphasize that Wulf’s Fish will be operating a state-of-the-art, fully renovated facility that meets all food processing standards and regulations,” said Maltez. “The City has no concerns about the negative impact on property values. In fact, the growth of businesses like Wulf’s Fish in our commercial sector strengthens the city’s economy and helps sustain the quality of life for our residents. Wulf’s Fish has also committed to participating in the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, supporting local events, and supporting our residents through workforce development opportunities.”

Maltez added that the city is confident that the arrival of Wulf’s Fish will bring positive change to Chelsea, providing well-paying jobs, economic growth, and a new community partner.

“We appreciate the feedback we’ve received and will continue to work to ensure that the impact of this new development is as positive as possible for all Chelsea residents,” he said.