Under Investigation

Chelsea teen killed in stabbing on Eastern Ave.

By Adam Swift

Police continue to investigate a violent incident that took place on Eastern Avenue Saturday night that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Chelsea High School student Juan Carlos Lemus and the hospitalization of a 15 year old.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Chelsea and State Police responded to an incident on Eastern Avenue. They found two male stabbing victims.

Lemus was transported to Everett CHA, where he was declared dead, and the 15 year old was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chelsea police.

Chelsea detectives, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, are actively investigating the incident that allegedly involved a firearm and knives, according to Chelsea police.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Chelsea community as we work diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at (617) 466-4805 or provide an anonymous tip through the department’s social media (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com).

“Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us.”

The Chelsea School Department offered its condolences and support to the family and friends of Lemus.

“We want to remind everyone that our counseling services are available to provide help to anyone in need, and we encourage those seeking support to reach out,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “The loss of Juan Carlos has deeply affected us all, and our thoughts and prayers remain with his loved ones.”

The Chelsea City Council held a moment of silence for Lemus and the 15 year old who was injured at its meeting on Monday night.

“I hope this type of violence doesn’t happen anymore in our city; I hope it disappears completely,” said District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero. “I feel sad for the young man and the other young man who is in the hospital still, and the parents.”