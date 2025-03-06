Police Department Recognizes the Retirement of Sgt. Myles Coen Sr.

Chelsea Police Department recently congratulated Detective Sergeant Myles Coen Sr. on his retirement after an incredible career spanning nearly four decades of dedicated service to the community of Chelsea. Sgt. Coen’s unwavering commitment, leadership, and passion for law enforcement have left an indelible mark on the Chelsea Police Department and beyond, according to Police Chief Keith Houghton.

Sgt. Coen began his journey in law enforcement after graduating from the Police Academy in December 1986. He first served with the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department before transferring to Chelsea in June 1990. He spent 16 years in the Patrol Division before being promoted to Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division in 2006, where he specialized in Major Crimes. His expertise later led him to oversee Firearms Licensing and serve with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).

In August 2017, he was promoted to Sergeant and assigned as a Street Sergeant in the Patrol Division before returning to CID, where he led the Drug Control Unit. Throughout his career, Sgt. Coen’s dedication to public safety has been unwavering, and his impact will be felt for years to come, the chief stated.

His devotion to service is a family legacy. Inspired by their father’s commitment, his sons have followed in his footsteps—one serving as a firefighter (FF Bernie Coen) and the other, Officer Myles Coen Jr., who was sworn into the Chelsea Police Department in 2022 and will continue his father’s legacy in law enforcement.

“Sgt. Coen has been a pillar of this department, a mentor to many, and a dedicated public servant,” said Houghton. “His leadership and experience have shaped countless officers, and his impact will not be forgotten. We wish him all the best in this next chapter—his legacy will continue through the next generation of the Coen family.”