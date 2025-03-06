News in Brief

Police investigating stabbing outside Market Basket

Chelsea Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that happened on Thursday, Feb. 27, a little after 3 p.m. near the Market Basket on Everett Avenue involving a group of youths.

A 19-year-old male sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack. According to police, the man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, but was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at (617) 466-4805 or provide an anonymous tip through the department’s social media pages (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com).

Digital State of the City booklets available online and at City Hall

The City of Chelsea City Manager’s Office has released a digital State of the City booklet, a narrative that highlights the City’s achievements and challenges, the state of the city’s finances, and more during 2024 and early 2025. The booklet is available at www.chelseama.gov/citymanager under “State of the City.”

Physical copies of the booklet will be printed and available for public viewing at the Chelsea Public Library and City Manager’s office beginning April 1.

Chelsea Community Cable Television filmed City Manager Fidel Maltez delivering the State of the City Address before the Chelsea City Council during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 10. Community members can watch the Address in English and Spanish by visiting www.chelseama.gov/citymanager.