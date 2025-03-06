Chelsea Launches Websites for Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward – City’s Comprehensive Plan

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea launched two websites dedicated to sharing information about Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward – the city’s comprehensive plan for the future. These websites, one in English and one in Spanish, come after the planning process officially kicked off in January and will serve as key resources for residents to stay informed and engaged as the planning process unfolds over the next two years.

Designed by the city’s consultant Utile, the websites provide detailed information on the planning process, opportunities for public input, and upcoming events, such as community workshops, and other engagement opportunities including Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest, an activity-filled community block party on March 15 from 2-5 p.m. in Chelsea Square where the city will unveil the logo for the plan.

The city encourages everyone to visit the sites regularly to stay up to date and participate in shaping Chelsea’s future.

English site: onward.chelseama.gov

Spanish site: palante.chelseama.gov

“Launching these websites is a critical step in ensuring our residents are involved in every step of the planning process from a public information and engagement standpoint,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward is a community-driven initiative, and these sites will make it easy for everyone to get involved and stay connected.”

The city’s comprehensive plan, the first of its kind since 1970, aims to guide Chelsea’s growth and development over the next 15 years. It will include strategic visions for the community, with a focus on inclusivity, equity, and progress.

The planning process began in January 2025 with the first meeting of the Chelsea Pa’Lante Steering Committee.

In addition to the websites, residents can stay informed by signing up for the City Hall News newsletter at www.chelseama.gov/sign-up for direct updates on meeting dates and ways to participate. The City will also provide updates via its social media channels.