National Grid Foundation Donates $1.3M to United Way

With food and fuel costs at an all-time high, community-based organizations have kept families afloat. Through a generous $1.3 million donation from the National Grid Foundation, thousands of families across the Commonwealth have found the help they need.

The donation, made to United Way of Massachusetts Bay, United Way of Central Massachusetts and Cape and Islands United Way supports local families with emergency heating and financial assistance this winter, emergency food and supplies and other basic needs. United Way of Massachusetts Bay will distribute the funds to 19 organizations in Lawrence, Lynn, Quincy, East Boston, Boston and Chelsea.

“This gift helps close out the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary and ring in the new year highlighting our core principle: Giving people the tools they need to build hope is an essential ingredient in the development of individuals, families and building stronger communities,” said Eileen Cohen, Board Chair, National Grid Foundation. “We also know that small amounts of emergency assistance in a time of financial crisis can prevent families from losing their homes, going without heat, experiencing food insecurity or going without other essential needs.”

The Foundation, representatives from the three United Ways, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, and other state and local elected officials gathered to announce the funding at The Neighborhood Developers facility in Chelsea on February 10, at 10 a.m. During the short speaking program, select community members spoke about the personal impact of the grant dollars on their family.

“We are honored to host this event and deeply grateful to the National Grid Foundation for its incredible generosity in awarding $1.3 million to the United Way Family Fund,” said Rafael Mares, Executive Director of The Neighborhood Developers. “This support has a tremendous impact—helping families across the Commonwealth keep their utilities on, avoid eviction, and put food on their tables. In 2024 alone, TND assisted nearly 300 families with over $180,000 in utility assistance, and with this funding, we look forward to helping even more households in need.”

United Way of Massachusetts Bay has administered emergency assistance and flexible funds to households across the region since 1976. The funds are to assist individuals or families with an unanticipated emergency (e.g., job loss, health crisis) or to help individuals enrolled with a partner agency take steps toward financial stability.

“We know that rising housing costs, decreasing housing vacancies, skyrocketing food and consumer prices, inflation, and shifting labor markets can make it more challenging for families to meet their basic needs. This often forces families to fall behind on paying their utility bills,” said Daphne Principe Griffin, Interim CEO of United Way of Massachusetts Bay. “Through the generosity of the National Grid Foundation and the work of our partners we are helping communities not only survive winter, but thrive all year round through these funding programs and supports.”

Here in Massachusetts, 20% of households reported they were unable to pay an energy bill or unable to pay the full bill amount at least once over the past year. That’s according to U.S. Census data. The state’s annual home heating forecast anticipated a colder winter compared to 2024, with moderately higher energy prices, including electricity, natural gas, and propane.

“Our mission in our office is helping those in need the most and this goes a long way to helping residents that I represent, particularly those who need a lift at this time during the winter months when getting fuel assistance is not an easy endeavor,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “We have a lot of folks that talk about helping people in our communities, but they don’t always step up to the plate and do it. And the fact that we have National Grid Foundation helping these families is really a big deal for us.

“This much-needed funding will have a significant impact on the Cape and Islands ensuring our neighbors in need don’t have to choose between heat or food – that’s the reality many living here year-round are facing,” said Mark Skala, president/CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way. “We are so grateful for this investment in the community by National Grid Foundation.”

“We are grateful for our relationship with the National Grid Foundation. Their enormous support will provide substantial and immediate relief to thousands of residents in Central Massachusetts,” said Tim Garvin, Executive Director of United Way of Central Massachusetts. “We distributed the funds to Catholic Charities, Central Mass Housing Alliance, Elder Services, Project New Hope, Veterans Inc., and Worcester Community Action Council for energy assistance.”

President and CEO, Veteran’s Inc, Vincent J. Perrone continued by expressing his sincerest gratitude to the foundation, “this donation will help to provide over 6,000 of our veterans and their families with safe and stable housing services . . . a complex task, [that] we could not begin to achieve without the support of community partners like United Way of Central MA.”

The National Grid Foundation was created to enhance the quality of life across its grant making territory. The Foundation’s ongoing challenge is to create opportunities for solutions to educational and environmental issues. Its objective is based on the principle that giving people the tools to build hope is an essential ingredient in the development of individuals, families, and communities. Since its inception in December of 1998, has granted more than $43 million to local community organizations. www.nationalgridfoundation.com

United Way of Massachusetts Bay exists to build more equitable communities, together. With over 85 years of local impact in eastern Massachusetts, we work with and for our communities to build economic prosperity and enable everyone–across races and ethnicities–to share in the knowledge, wealth and resources available. We believe that the key to unlocking opportunity is uniting people, and we bring together individuals, community leaders, corporate partners, legislators and organizations to build a powerful engine of change. Visit www.unitedwaymassbay.org for more information.

United Way of Central Massachusetts is dedicated to creating a healthier and more resilient community by fostering youth opportunities, enhancing financial security, and connecting people and resources to support those in need. Through the enormous support of our donors and volunteers we work every day to improve the community for everyone.

The Cape and Islands United Way leads social impact in the region. Partnering with donors, volunteers, and nonprofit organizations, our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our communities to advance the common good on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.