Clerk of Supreme Judicial Court Allison Cartwright Named Keynote Speaker for Chelsea’s International Women’s Day Event March 8

The Chelsea Women’s Commission is proud to announce that Allison S. Cartwright, Esq., Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County, will serve as the keynote speaker at its International Women’s Day event on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Chelsea City Hall Lawn.

Attorney Cartwright, who made history as the second woman and first Black person to hold the position of Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County, will share her insights on leadership, advocacy, and the empowerment of women and girls in the community. Her distinguished career, including her work with the Committee for Public Counsel Services and her current role overseeing critical legal matters in Massachusetts, makes her an inspiring voice for this special occasion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clerk Cartwright as our keynote speaker,” said Lourdes Alvarez, Chair of the Chelsea Women’s Commission. “Her remarkable achievements and dedication to public service make her a powerful role model for women and girls everywhere. We look forward to her address and to celebrating the strength of women in Chelsea.”

The event will feature a small speaking program, a light breakfast, and a networking session designed to foster connections and empower participants to advocate for issues affecting women and girls in the city.

For more information, please contact Devon Fields at [email protected].

The Chelsea Women’s Commission advocates for the needs and interests of women and girls in Chelsea. Through community engagement and policy initiatives, the Commission promotes equity, empowerment, and opportunity for all. For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/women.