Tips to Prevent Winter Wandering for those Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia

Special to the Record

Many parts of the U.S. are expected to be impacted by a winter storm over the next couple of days. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) wants to remind caregivers of those living with dementia how to protect them from the potential dangers of wandering during this time when they may experience frigid temperature, snow, and ice.

Wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior in individuals with dementia. Someone who wanders can quickly become lost or disoriented, unable to remember how to get back home, or know how, or who, to call for help. They may also leave the home without dressing appropriately for the weather. Cold winter weather adds to the dangers of wandering with the risks of hypothermia, injuries from slipping on ice or snow, and reduced visibility.

Older adults also face greater challenges with cold weather due to factors such as diminished compensatory mechanisms and medications that can interfere with normal temperature regulation. Additionally, Alzheimer’s disease can impair their ability to recognize when they are too cold or at risk of hypothermia.

AFA encourages family caregivers to follow these five steps to protect their loved ones:

Watch for nonverbal cues. Wandering often stems from an unmet need or desire (i.e., hunger, thirst, a need to use the bathroom, a wish to engage in an activity). Looking for a signal that the person may need something (i.e., tugging on pants can be a sign that the person may need to use the bathroom) and quickly addressing it can reduce the chances of wandering. Sometimes, wandering can be a form of communication, especially if the person’s verbal skills are impaired. Watch for signs that loved ones may be frightened, anxious, stressed, or overstimulated, and take action to soothe and reassure them.

Safeguard the home. Objects such as car keys, jackets, and purses, especially when left near a door, can provide motivation for the person to leave suddenly. Avoid keeping these items out in the open. Install electronic chimes or doorbells on doors so someone is alerted if the individual tries to exit. Consider utilizing a smart doorbell with an app that can notify you when someone is entering or exiting the home.

Know your loved one’s patterns. Know what times of the day may be more triggering than others and provide activities during those periods. Encourage healthy sleep habits to reduce chances the person might leave in the middle of the night. If your loved one does wander, keep a record of their patterns (frequency, duration, time of day, where they were found, etc.) to help guide you in the future.

Develop a safety plan. Compile pertinent information (i.e., recent close-up photo, medical information, a list of places the person may go) so that it can quickly be provided to first responders in an emergency. Maintain a list of people to contact if the person goes missing and ask neighbors to call you if they see the person out alone. When possible, encourage and incorporate input from the person when developing your plan.

Connect with your local public safety agency. Many communities have programs, such as Project Lifesaver, that allow you to voluntarily enroll your loved one to receive locating technology that first responders can activate if the person goes missing. Contact your local public safety agency to see if they offer this service or one that is similar.