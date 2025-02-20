Chelsea Black History Month Opening Reception featuring artist Towana Wright

Chelsea Black History Month held the opening reception Feb. 5 at City Hall featuring artist Towana Wright and “The Struggle Continues” exhibit.

Deputy City Manager For Finance Michael Mason brought the official greetings of City Manager Fidel Maltez, “congratulating the Chelsea Black Community and Tawana Wright for this incredible work.”

“This is a great honor that we present The Struggle Continues,” said Mason. “For those who don’t know Tawana, it might be hard to imagine that she discovered her artistic gifts during the pandemic. Since then, she has embarked on an incredible journey full of boldness, bright colors, and a style uniquely her own and quickly becoming a powerful voice in the community.

“At a time when diversity and inclusion is under attack, celebrating Black History Month and this exhibit also represents the city’s commitment to being a place for all, a city that embraces the diverse voices, experiences, and talents of every single resident,” said Mason, noting how proud he was to work in the city in which he grew up and to become the first Black deputy city manager in Chelsea.

Mason thanked CBC President Joan Cromwell and all the members of the Chelsea Black Community “for their tremendous work keeping events live even during uncertain times.”

Cromwell welcomed the many guests in attendance to the beginning of Chelsea Black History Month.

“Whether it’s at a federal level or a state level, we know at a local level that we are here as one, and CBC’s slogan is One Strong Voice, and that’s who we are and what we are as a community,” said Cromwell. “I’m happy we’re here in the halls of City Hall in Chelsea to celebrate Black History Month, to celebrate a Black artist, Tawana Wright, that just hits this right on the nose with The Struggle Continues, because it actually does.”

Cromwell thanked Lourdes Alvares, telling the guests that, “she’s everything. She’s brought it a long way. This is really Lourdes behind the scenes, and this is what she does. And this is what she brings into our house [City Hall].”

Saying she was “overwhelmed” by Chelsea’s support and its response to her artwork, Ms. Wright thanked CBC and Chelsea City Hall “for giving me the opportunity to showcase my art, it is an honor.”

“Special thanks to Joan Cromwell, Lourdes Alvarez, and Lisa Santagate for their invaluable feedback and encouragement,” said Wright.