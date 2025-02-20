News in Brief

City seeks feedback on Voke Park Playground design

The City of Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development (HC+D) is inviting residents to help shape the design of a new accessible play structure at Voke Park for children ages 2-5 by participating in an online survey. Voke Park is located on Washington Avenue in the Pratville Neighborhood. The survey is available in English and Spanish at www.chelseama.gov/openspace.

To ensure the play equipment is inclusive and accessible, and that children with disabilities can enjoy the space, HC+D staff are particularly invested in including equipment to enable children in wheelchairs to play alongside their peers.

The department encourages families, caregivers, and local residents to take part in the survey to ensure the new playground meets the needs of all children.

A community meeting to collect input on the design was held on Feb. 11, where HC+D staff presented attendees with a project overview that included proposed design alternatives. To view this presentation, visit www.chelseama.gov/openspace

For more information, to share feedback, or request a physical copy of the survey, please contact Sarah Han, Project Manager for the Chelsea Department of Housing & Community Development, at [email protected].

Chelsea’s annual street sweeping program begins March 1

The City of Chelsea’s Annual Street Sweeping Program will begin March 1 and will run through Dec. 31.

Once the program begins, street sweeping will take place on a designated day of the week between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Community members are urged to look at the street signs in their area to see their streets’ scheduled days for street cleaning. Vehicles parked in active sweeping zones will be ticketed.

The schedule for the Street Sweeping Program is available at www.chelseama.gov/streetsweeping or by dialing 311 (or 617-466-4209 if outside of Chelsea).

On February 24, the City will alert the community about the start of the program by sending a reverse 9-1-1 message via its Resident Alert System. Through this system, the City notifies subscribers of information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

To sign up to receive alerts through the Resident Alert System, visit www.chelseama.gov/signup.

Once subscribed, residents will receive time-sensitive messages however they specify, including to their home, mobile or business phones, email addresses, text messages and more. Community members pick where and pick how.