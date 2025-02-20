Chelsea Public Schools’ Kokinidis Named School Counseling Administrator of the Year

Special to the Record

Chelsea Public Schools Director of School Counseling Ellen Kokinidis was named Administrator of the Year by the Massachusetts School Counselors Association (MASCA) in recognition of her dedicated service to CPS students, staff and school communities.

CHELSEA, Mass. – Ellen Kokinidis, Chelsea Public Schools’ Director of School Counseling and a dedicated CPS administrator and staff member for nearly three decades, was named Administrator of the Year by the Massachusetts School Counselors Association (MASCA).

Kokinidis learned she received the honor at a virtual event on the evening of Thursday, February 6. She has been an employee at Chelsea Public Schools for 28 years, with three additional years of experience as a clinician who supported Chelsea youth. In total, Ellen has been impacting the lives of CPS students for 31 years.

“Being nominated by my colleagues and ultimately winning this prestigious award is truly humbling. I believe this recognition is a reflection of the tremendous work happening in the field of School Counseling and, more specifically, within Chelsea Public Schools,” commented Kokinidis.

“Ellen is a champion for students and families and empowers the counselors under her leadership. For her decades of selfless service and excellence, Ellen is the most deserving candidate of the 2024-2025 MASCA Administrator of the Year award,” added CHS Lead School Counselor Nina Davidson.

In 1994, Kokinidis began working with students, families and school staff as a clinician, providing therapy and support services. In three years’ time, “Ms. Ellen” as she is fondly known transitioned to a full-time role at CPS as the Guidance Counselor at the Kelly School. She served in this role until 2012 when she became CPS’ District Counseling Lead, maintaining a caseload of students while overseeing guidance activities for Chelsea’s secondary schools, coordinating exam administration (PSAT and AP), leading the oversight of all 504 plans and much more.

As the leader of the district’s school counseling efforts, Kokinidis elevated to the Coordinator of School Counseling in 2021 and Director of School Counseling in 2023. While maintaining her other duties, Kokinidis led the growth of the school counseling department that has seen four counseling positions at the elementary schools, three at the middle schools and three at the high schools added in recent years.

Her impact is felt in so many areas in CPS, having had roles in the district’s Early College and Equity initiatives in addition to her leadership of the school counseling department. She has overseen professional development and the continued improvement for CPS school counselors across the district, building a team that effectively supports students and families each and every day. She has spearheaded Chelsea’s counseling efforts to promote educational equity, prepare students for post-secondary success and know all students by name, strength and story.

“Ellen’s leadership is defined by humility, integrity, and a deep care for her team. She consistently advocates for the well-being of her counselors, ensuring they have the support they need to succeed. Her commitment to both students and staff is unparalleled, and her impact on our district is undeniable,” said Early College Lead Counselor Kristina Russo-Gardner.

Kokinidis added, “This award is not just mine – it belongs to the amazing students and families who have allowed me the privilege of being a part of their journey. It is also a testament to the outstanding school counseling team I work with, whose dedication and passion inspire me every day to be better and do better. I am deeply grateful for the support of my colleagues, who continually guide me, and for the unwavering belief and trust of the Central Office staff in my decisions.”

Ellen will also be honored by MASCA at an in-person ceremony, which will occur later this spring.