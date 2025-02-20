Licensing Commission Approves Extended Hours, Entertainment Licenses

By Adam Swift

The Licensing Commission approved extended hours for the Los Amigos Diner at 92 Washington Ave. at its regular meeting last week.

The vote allows the diner, previously the Victoria Diner, to open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day except Sunday, when it will close at 11 p.m.

The restaurant’s owner said he is hoping to add a dinner service to breakfast and lunch at the diner, proving for more of a restaurant vibe in the p.m. hours. He said also may look at applying for a liquor license in the future.

The commission also extended the entertainment license hours to match the hours of operation. While the commission approved the karaoke, radio, and tv licenses, commission members suggested the business reapply for a DJ license at a later date to see if the noise from the establishment causes any issues in the residential neighborhood.

The commission also approved several other entertainment licenses at its meeting last week.

The entertainment license for the Harbor House Collective retail marijuana dispensary will now match its later closing hours of 11 p.m. Richard Su, Harbor House’s chief compliance officer, said the license allows the business to play background music through a bluetooth speaker on the sales floor.

Responding to a question from Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung, Su said the business is working to address an issue with a faulty motion sensor at Harbor Collective that has led to a number of false alarms.

The commission previously approved the later closing hours from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the dispensary.

Su said the later hours have allowed some of the traffic at the store to even out, and that there are a healthy amount of customers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The commission also approved an entertainment license for background music at the new Starbucks at 1100 Revere Beach Parkway in the Chelsea Commons.