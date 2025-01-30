Community Invited to Shape Renovation of Voke Tot Lot Playground

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea invites residents to participate in the renovation of the Voke Tot Lot by attending a Public Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Chelsea Public Library, located at 569 Broadway.

The City plans to update the play equipment for children ages 2-5 only. Attending the meeting is an opportunity for the community to share their ideas and preferences for the new play equipment, ensuring that it meets the needs of all children, including those with disabilities. The City is particularly focused on making the new equipment accessible, allowing children in wheelchairs to play alongside their peers.

Courtesy photo

The renovation will center solely around updating the play equipment (right) for children ages 2-5.

“We want to hear from our residents about what they’d like to see in the updated play area,” said Emily Granoff, Deputy Director of the Chelsea’s Department of Housing and Community Development. “This is an exciting opportunity to create a more inclusive, fun, and safe space for our youngest community members.”

The City encourages families, caregivers, and local residents to attend and provide their valuable input. Those unable to attend the meeting are welcome to reach out to Emily at [email protected] to share questions or feedback.