A message from City Manager Fidel Maltez

Dear Chelsea

Community,

As someone who immigrated to this country as a young child, I understand deeply the importance of keeping families together and supporting the safety and well-being of all who call Chelsea home. Recently, there have been troubling reports regarding ICE raids in our community paired with a concerning announcement from the President about fast-tracking deportations of immigrants and that schools and churches are vulnerable to these operations.

As of today we can confirm that while ICE temporarily mobilized in Chelsea, to our knowledge, there were no subsequent arrests of Chelsea residents.

Massachusetts law – and the law of our city – does not allow local authorities to detain individuals solely due to their immigration status. A 2017 Supreme Judicial Court case, Lunn v. Commonwealth made it clear that local law enforcement cannot enforce federal immigration laws.

The City of Chelsea will continue to focus on serving all of our residents. The Officers of the Chelsea Police Department are focused on protecting our community and upholding local and state laws, not federal immigration enforcement. City of Chelsea employees, including the members of our Chelsea Police Department (CPD), do not, and will not, inquire about immigration status during routine interactions.

To reiterate this, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton sent a memo to every Chelsea police officer outlining the department’s priorities and limitations; that the department’s priority continues to be ensuring public safety and fostering strong community relationships; and that the department does not enforce federal immigration laws and will not engage in actions that undermine trust with our immigrant communities.

While the police department does comply with judicial warrants and court orders, the members of CPD do not act as agents of ICE. The department only communicates with ICE in cases involving serious criminal offenses, such as violent crimes, consistent with state law and departmental policy.

When it comes to Chelsea Public Schools (CPS), our schools are committed to providing a safe learning environment where all individuals are treated with kindness and respect. We believe that our diversity and inclusivity is our strength. Everyone belongs at Chelsea Public Schools.

When it comes to our students or families’ immigration status, please know that CPS maintains the following protections:

CPS will not release information contained in pupil records to federal agencies without the permission of the student’s parent or guardian or pursuant to judicial warrant, subpoena, court order or as otherwise required by law.

Requests to enter any Chelsea Public Schools by any immigration enforcement office shall immediately be forwarded to the Superintendent’s Office for review to ensure the safety and confidentiality of all students, as well as compliance with applicable state and federal laws.

While there is uncertainty surrounding national policy, please rest assured that our city will continue to protect the dignity and rights of every resident. If you or someone you know faces the threat of deportation, there are resources available; we are sharing links to online resources below. We will also work with our legal partners to continue offering opportunities for our residents to understand their rights and protections under Massachusetts law.

I am proud of the diverse community we’ve built here in Chelsea. We are stronger because of our immigrant population, and we will not let fear or misinformation divide us. Chelsea is a city for all, and that will never change.

Stay safe and may God bless the City of Chelsea.

——–

Un mensaje del Gerente Municipal Fidel Maltez

Querida comunidad de Chelsea,

Como alguien que emigró a este país cuando era niño, entiendo profundamente la importancia de mantener a las familias unidas y apoyar la seguridad y el bienestar de todos los que llaman hogar a Chelsea. Recientemente, ha habido informes preocupantes sobre redadas de ICE en nuestra comunidad, junto con un anuncio alarmante del Presidente sobre acelerar las deportaciones de inmigrantes y señalar que las escuelas y las iglesias son vulnerables a estas operaciones.

Hasta el día de hoy, podemos confirmar que, aunque ICE se movilizó temporalmente en Chelsea, según nuestro conocimiento, no hubo arrestos de residentes de Chelsea.

La ley de Massachusetts – y la ley de nuestra ciudad – no permite que las autoridades locales detengan a individuos únicamente por su estatus migratorio. Un caso del Tribunal Supremo Judicial de 2017, Lunn v. Commonwealth, dejó claro que la policía local no puede hacer cumplir las leyes federales de inmigración.

La Ciudad de Chelsea continuará enfocándose en servir a todos nuestros residentes. Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Chelsea están enfocados en proteger a nuestra comunidad y hacer cumplir las leyes locales y estatales, no en hacer cumplir las leyes federales de inmigración. Los empleados de la Ciudad de Chelsea, incluidos los miembros de nuestro Departamento de Policía de Chelsea (CPD), no preguntan, ni preguntarán, sobre el estatus migratorio durante interacciones rutinarias.

Para reiterar esto, el Jefe de Policía de Chelsea, Keith Houghton, envió un memorando a cada oficial de policía de Chelsea detallando las prioridades y limitaciones del departamento; que la prioridad del departamento sigue siendo garantizar la seguridad pública y fomentar relaciones sólidas con la comunidad; y que el departamento no hace cumplir las leyes federales de inmigración y no participará en acciones que afecten la confianza con nuestras comunidades inmigrantes.

Si bien el departamento de policía cumple con las órdenes judiciales y los mandatos judiciales, los miembros del CPD no actúan como agentes de ICE. El departamento solo se comunica con ICE en casos que involucren delitos graves, como crímenes violentos, de acuerdo con la ley estatal y la política departamental.

En cuanto a las Escuelas Públicas de Chelsea (CPS), nuestras escuelas están comprometidas a proporcionar un ambiente de aprendizaje seguro donde todas las personas sean tratadas con amabilidad y respeto. Creemos que nuestra diversidad e inclusividad son nuestra fortaleza. Todos pertenecen a las Escuelas Públicas de Chelsea.

En cuanto al estatus migratorio de nuestros estudiantes o sus familias, sepan que CPS mantiene las siguientes protecciones:

CPS no divulgará información contenida en los registros de los estudiantes a agencias federales sin el permiso de los padres o tutores del estudiante, o de acuerdo con una orden judicial, citación, mandato judicial o según lo exija la ley.

Cualquier solicitud de ingreso a las Escuelas Públicas de Chelsea por parte de cualquier oficina de cumplimiento de inmigración será inmediatamente enviada a la Oficina de la Superintendente para su revisión, con el fin de garantizar la seguridad y confidencialidad de todos los estudiantes, así como el cumplimiento de las leyes estatales y federales aplicables.

Si bien existe incertidumbre sobre la política nacional, les aseguro que nuestra ciudad continuará protegiendo la dignidad y los derechos de cada residente. Si usted o alguien que conoce enfrenta la amenaza de deportación, existen recursos disponibles; estamos compartiendo enlaces a recursos en línea más abajo. También trabajaremos con nuestros socios legales para seguir ofreciendo oportunidades a nuestros residentes para entender sus derechos y protecciones bajo la ley de Massachusetts.

Estoy orgulloso de la comunidad diversa que hemos construido aquí en Chelsea. Somos más fuertes gracias a nuestra población inmigrante, y no permitiremos que el miedo o la desinformación nos dividan. Chelsea es una ciudad para todos, y eso nunca cambiará.

Manténganse seguros y que Dios bendiga la Ciudad de Chelsea.