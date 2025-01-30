Chelsea Students Celebrate Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Special to the Record

It was a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to remember for Chelsea Public Schools students who participated in events in Chelsea and Boston to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Students of all ages gathered at the Morris H. Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School (CAMS) on MLK Day to participate in Chelsea’s annual MLK Celebration. Later in the day, a cohort of elementary school students sang at Boston Symphony Hall in front of thousands at Boston Children Chorus’ 22nd annual MLK Tribute Concert.

On MLK Day, CPS elementary, middle and high school students participated in Chelsea’s annual MLK celebration at the Clark Avenue Middle School. Later in the day, a cohort of elementary school students sang at Boston Symphony Hall at Boston Children Chorus’ MLK Tribute Concert.

At CAMS on Monday morning, the attendees enjoyed performances by the district’s Middle School Advanced Band – representing students from the Browne, Clark and Wright – as well as singers from Chelsea High School’s Cantare. The middle school band was directed by CPS educator Lee Thomas and the CHS Cantare was led by Chelsea High School teacher Michael Bednarsky.

As part of the event, winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay, Poetry and Art Contest received awards. Those in attendance were presented with certificates by city officials, local dignitaries and community leaders. The students who won the contest included Camila Mendoza Amador, Sokolowski School (Art); Staphanie Alas Zapata, Browne Middle School (Essay); Amparo Barillas, Browne Middle School (Art); Alejandro Perez Guzman, Browne Middle School (Art); Ashley Castro, Morris H. Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School (Art); Jose Erazo Padilla, Chelsea High School (Poetry); and Josseline Osorio, Chelsea High School (Art).

Courtesy Photos

Students from Chelsea High School’s Cantare sang at the MLK Celebration.

The students who sang at Boston Symphony Hall participate in Chelsea Public Schools’ after school program with Boston Children’s Chorus (BCC). A BCC vocalist comes to the Mary C. Burke Elementary Complex every Thursday after to school to work with the students. They performed a holiday concert for families in December, and have been preparing for the MLK Tribute Concert since the fall. It marked the third cohort of CPS students who have sung at the renowned concert, which is one of Boston’s noteworthy MLK Day events.

Students representing the Berkowitz, Hooks, Kelly and Sokolowski Elementary Schools arrived at Symphony Hall shortly after 11:00 on Monday to prepare for the concert. They had one final rehearsal alongside students from Ellison Parks, a school in Mattapan, before joining the rest of the BCC choirs for an on-stage rehearsal later in the afternoon. After a quick lunch break, the students moved into the hall for the concert. The students sang two songs on the stage, “Like a Mighty Stream” and “Road to Freedom”. They also accompanied other BCC choirs in other songs from their perch on the “second stage”, which was the middle balcony at Symphony Hall.

Other special components for these third and fourth grade students was the participation of three Chelsea High School students, who served as mentors for their elementary counterparts. The students’ families were also able to attend the concert with tickets provided by the school district. Families were also offered transportation from Chelsea to Boston Symphony Hall.

The names, strengths and stories of both CPS students and MLK himself were felt throughout the day on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.