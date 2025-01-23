City Invites Eligible Seniors, Veterans to Apply to 2025 Tax Work-Off Programs

The City of Chelsea recently announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2025 Senior Tax Work-Off Program and Veterans Tax Work Off Program from eligible Chelsea seniors aged 60+ and veterans. The deadline for all applications is Friday, Jan. 31.

The program provides an opportunity for Chelsea seniors and veterans to perform clerical tasks and other office duties in exchange for $15 per hour for up to 100 hours for a maximum of $1,500 per year. The total amount earned is provided to the worker in the form of a property tax credit on their 2026 tax bill.

The programs are intended to help financially eligible seniors and veterans receive a reduction off of their annual real estate taxes. If a senior/veteran qualifies for this program, they then work for a City department. However, there is a limit of 25 participants per year, in the event the city receives more than 25 participants a lottery will be held to determine the current year’s participants.

Interested seniors and veterans can call the Human Resources Department at Chelsea City Hall at 617-466-4170 for an application. Applications are also available at www.chelseama.gov/HR.

Completed applications can be mailed or hand-delivered to Human Resources, 500 Broadway, Room 301, Chelsea, MA 02150. All Property Tax Workers must reapply every year. Assignments are not automatically renewed and are approved based on the need and required skill level.

Eligibility Requirements

Chelsea resident; Age 60+ or veteran

Must be homeowner or current spouse of homeowner

Must own and occupy the property for which abatement is being sought

Only one abatement per household

Must not be currently employed by the City of Chelsea

Items needed to complete a Tax Work-off Program Application:

W-4

CORI

Tax Work-off Paperwork/ Application

Tax Work-off Program Cover Page.