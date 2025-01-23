EBCCS celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Story & Photos by Marianne Salza

Catholic schools throughout the country will be observing Catholic Schools Week January 26-February 1 in celebration of Catholic education in the United States. East Boston Central Catholic School (EBCCS) will be among the intuitions participating with special events and activities that will bring together students and their families with the national theme: “United in Faith and Community.”

“Each day of Catholic Schools Week has its own, individual theme. On Sunday, it’s ‘parish;’ on Monday, it’s ‘community and students,’” said Principal Robert Casaletto. “Throughout the week, every teacher invites families into the classroom to see an academic, but fun lesson, so parents can enjoy themselves.”

Families will be welcome to join kindergarteners for an art project, a Lunar New Year activity with second grade, and a seventh and eighth grade science fair in the auditorium. There will also be pizza party and ice-skating field trips, as well as a bullying prevention seminar presented by the District Attorney’s Office.

Parents of incoming students will also be invited to tour the building throughout the week, as well.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to see our families, talk to other parents, and talk to me,” said Principal Casaletto. “They get to see our academic work and our community.”

East Boston Central Catholic School will begin Catholic Schools Week with a 10 AM family mass on Sunday, January 26, featuring the school choir. Traditionally affiliated with Sacred Heart and Most Holy Redeemer Parishes, EBCCS will be celebrating mass at Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, in Winthrop, to raise awareness about the school.

Principal Casaletto feels that the two-day-long Young Author’s Presentation in the auditorium will be particularly impactful because parents will be able to pick up finished, hard copies of books written by their children.

“Every student in our school — from our three-year-olds through our eighth grade – writes their own book,” described Principal Casaletto. “They’ve been working on them since the beginning of the school year. For those who have been here for years, hopefully they will get to see the progression. The seventh and eighth grade have well-written novels with beautiful artwork. It’s a ton of fun.”

Like every Monday, middle school students will continue to volunteer at the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen in Maverick Square, where they will be preparing bags of food for those struggling with homelessness and substance use.

“It’s a way to build community within the school, which is really nice,” explained Principal Casaletto. “We’re excited about that.”

At the end of the week, there will be a casual dress day for students, and an appreciation luncheon for teachers, staff, and volunteers provided by the Parent Involvement Committee.

“It’s a cool week,” beamed Principal Casaletto, whose office is decorated with LEGO models. “It gives us the opportunity to celebrate the unique qualities of Catholic schools. Everybody walks in and feels like family here.”