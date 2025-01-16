City Successfully Locates Missing Child in First test of SafetyNet Tracking System

Special to the Record

Within 20 minutes of being reported missing, the City of Chelsea successfully located a missing child with autism in the first test of its SafetyNet Tracking Program, a crucial initiative launched in November 2024 to assist public safety officials in locating and protecting individuals with cognitive impairments, including children with autism and seniors with dementia.

On Monday, Jan. 13 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri reported that the City’s SafetyNet program was put to the test when a child with autism went missing. The child immediately boarded an MBTA bus, which would normally make the search more challenging, but with the child’s SafetyNet Tracker in place, Chelsea’s emergency services team members were able to rapidly track the child, resulting in a successful and quick resolution. The collaboration between Chelsea’s Police, Fire, Emergency Management, and Health & Human Services teams played a key role in locating the child within 20 minutes of receiving the report.

The Fire Department coordinated efforts by requiring all MBTA buses in the area to stop so that they could be searched. The SafetyNet tracker was picked up in the area of 240 Washington Avenue, and Chelsea’s Fire Engine 2 responded swiftly, locating the child on Everett Avenue.

“This success underscores the tremendous potential of the SafetyNet Tracking Program and highlights the exceptional teamwork between our police, fire, and 911 responders,” said Quatieri. “When we all work together, we can accomplish great things and ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents. We’re thrilled that this program has proven effective in its first real-world test.”

The SafetyNet Tracking Program was launched by the City of Chelsea in response to two separate missing children reports in 2023, both involving children with autism. The program equips participants with a SafetyNet tracker bracelet, which contains a directional radio frequency transmitter that enables emergency personnel to locate missing individuals within 30 minutes of being reported absent.

The public safety and health officials’ collaboration on this initiative aims to give families greater peace of mind, knowing that their loved ones are protected. To date, the City has enrolled six residents in its SafetyNet Tracking Program.

“We are incredibly proud of this program’s success and the dedicated team that made it possible,” said Fidel Maltez, City Manager of Chelsea. “Today’s successful outcome is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the safety of our community’s most vulnerable members and providing families with the resources they need to keep their loved ones safe.”

The City of Chelsea encourages families and caregivers who may benefit from this program to reach out for more information on how to apply for assistance and obtain a SafetyNet tracker. Enrollment is available at no cost to participants. Chelsea residents can apply by contacting Chelsea 311 during City Hall business hours at (617) 466-4209.

This program is funded through an Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and builds on the City’s existing Special Needs Registry Program, which helps prepare emergency services for residents with accessibility challenges.