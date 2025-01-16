News Briefs

Chelsea municipal buildings closed for MLK Jr. Day

All Chelsea municipal buildings, apart from the city’s public safety buildings, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, Jan. 20; collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Community members are invited to join Chelsea’s Dr. MLK Jr. Celebration Day, a community event made possible through a partnership between the People’s Chelsea African Methodist Church and Chelsea Public Schools. The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Clark Avenue Middle School, located at 8 Clark Avenue.

The event will begin with a continental breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m. The program will run from 10:05 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will include an award ceremony for students who have won essay contests, poetry contests and art contests.

City to host second meeting on proposed Mystic Overlook skatepark

Chelsea has announced the second community meeting to collect community input around the proposed new skatepark at Mystic Overlook will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea Public Library.

During the meeting, Housing & Community Development Project Manager Sara Han will reveal the results of the City’s Skatepark Survey, which ran for over a month, collecting input about the proposed skatepark from more than 200 residents, many of whom were young people in Chelsea. Han will also announce the winner of the survey’s gift card contest; with one community member taking home a gift card after the meeting.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend the meeting, to learn the results of the survey and take advantage of another opportunity to provide feedback, which will be used to help shape the Skate Park and the future of Chelsea recreation.

The Mystic Overlook Park, which was last renovated in 2013, offers walking paths under the Tobin Bridge and views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. The park is also equipped with bodyweight exercise equipment, and the City is eager to learn if community members wish to retain these in a renovation.

In 2023, the City opened the Creekside Commons Skate Park, located on the corner of Gillooly Road and Cabot Street.

Anyone with questions about the meeting, please contact Sara Han, Planner & Project Manager for the Department of Housing and Community Development, at [email protected].

Chelsea Recreation Spring 2025 Program Registration is underway

Chelsea Recreation is excited to announce that registration for its spring 2025 programs is now open! Offering a variety of quality programs for all ages, the department invites residents to explore amazing, affordable opportunities in arts, sports, enrichment and more.

“We hope our spring programs enrich residents’ adventurous spirits and support the wellness of their families and the entire Chelsea community” said Bea Cravatta, Director, Chelsea Recreation. Programs are open to residents of all ages and abilities. Registration will remain open until a program’s capacity is reached.

Community members can register online or come to the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street Monday through Friday 4-8:30 p.m. and Saturday 9-4:30 p.m. and pick up a printed copy of the Chelsea Recreation Spring 2025 Program Guide at the Chelsea City Hall main desk and the Chelsea Public Library. For more information visit our website at recreation.chelseama.gov and follow us on social media or call 617-466-5233.