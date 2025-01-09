DiDomenico Sworn in for Eighth Term

Sal DiDomenico was sworn in as Senator for the 8th time, marking 14 years serving the people of

the Middlesex and Suffolk district in the State Senate. DiDomenico had the privilege of speaking during the ceremony and nominating his friend, Karen Spilka, to continue as Senate President.

“Thank you to the residents of Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea and Everett for your trust, confidence

and support, and for giving me the honor to serve as your State Senator for another term,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I look forward to a bright and productive legislative session working for you and the people of the Commonwealth.”