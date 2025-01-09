Elected Officials Take Oath of Office

Garcia begins second term in House

Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) was officially sworn in on New Year’s Day for her second term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Representing the cities of Chelsea and Everett.

Shown (left to right) Taylor Sprague, Legislative Aide,

State Representative Judith Garcia, and her husband Rob

Waters.

“It is an honor to represent Chelsea and Everett in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for another term,” said Representative Garcia. “These communities have faced unique challenges, and throughout my term, I have been fortunate to collaborate with my state delegation, city leaders, and community partners to find tangible solutions and create future opportunities. Representing these two great cities as a State Representative has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing to build on the progress we have made together.”

In her first term, Representative Garcia championed historic housing investments through the Affordable Homes Act, supported the expansion of veterans’ benefits by voting in favor of the HERO Act, and contributed to lowering taxes for the first time in over two decades. Additionally, she secured $1.3 million in critical funding for the district, which was allocated to key initiatives such as workforce development, housing assistance, transportation for seniors, a teaching kitchen, and exploratory funding for the creation of a youth center, among other community-focused projects.

In her second term, Representative Garcia aims to build on this momentum with a legislative agenda focused on expanding health care access, creating more job opportunities, and securing additional funding for other critical community investments. She remains steadfast in her commitment to strengthening constituent services and ensuring Chelsea and Everett receive the support they need.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Massachusetts State House, marking the start of the 194th General Court session.