Planning board considers draft ordinance on accessory dwellings

By Adam Swift

The city is looking for some more information at the state level before moving forward with a final recommendation on an Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), sometimes known as inlaw apartments, zoning ordinance.

At its last meeting of the year in December, the planning board held a public hearing on a draft ADU ordinance. The city council would have to vote to approve any zoning changes.

Ultimately, the board voted to recommend the city council hold off on its public hearings on the ADU ordinance. Board members raised questions about the impact the ordinance would have, especially on parking regulations and the existing zoning regulations in the city.

Representatives from the city’s land use and permitting department noted that the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Liveable Communities is still holding public hearings on statewide ADU regulations revolving around a recently passed affordable housing act. Land use and permitting administrator Will Cecio said the city is hoping that some of the questions raised by the planning board last month are addressed by the state before the affordable housing act is slated to take effect on Feb. 2.

“A big part of the act included regulations around accessory dwelling units,” said Cecio. “Beginning Feb. 2, … ADUs will be allowed by right in any single family zoning district. The express purpose of the affordable housing act, and specifically this portion of it, is to try to alleviate the housing crisis.”

Cecio said the state estimates that allowing the ADUs by right would create about 8,000 to 10,000 new housing units in the state.

Because Chelsea currently does not allow ADUs under its zoning, it has to create a new ordinance.

Under the proposed ordinance, the units would be allowed by right in any zoning district that allows single-family homes.

Land Use and Permitting Director John DePriest said that includes residential zoning districts that allow for single-, two-, and three-family homes.

While the draft ordinance would allow for the ADUs by right, only one would be allowed per parcel, and the units would still be subject to design review by the city. Theoretically, the ADUs could be added to a garage, in an attic, a basement, or by adding onto an existing structure.

Under the draft ordinance, the ADU could be no more than half of the existing square footage of the existing dwelling space, with a cap of 900 square feet.

Under the state act, any ADU located within half a mile of a commuter rail station, MBTA bus station (but not bus stop), or ferry terminal would not require an additional parking space for the property. Any unit more than half a mile from the public transit hubs would require one additional parking space.

Planning Board member Sarah Ritch said she had concerns about the parking regulation, as well as how square footage for dwelling space would be measured, and how potential ADU construction would impact current zoning regulations.

“The state was clear that the purpose they had was to try to generate as much new housing and dwelling units as possible, and one form it can take is an ADU, which can take a variety of different forms, as well,” said Cecio.

Currently, Cecio said a lot of the questions at the state level revolve around what are reasonable and unreasonable restrictions when it comes to allowing and permitting the ADUs.

“Hopefully, we will get more clarity,” he said.