Menorah Lighting Ceremony Held in Chelsea Square

Special to the Record

Tobin Bridge Chabad, in partnership with Temple Emmanuel and the Walnut Street Synagogue, held a Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the sixth night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah Monday night in Chelsea Square.

Rabbi Sruli Baron of Tobin Bridge Chabad, Rabbi Oksana Chapman of Temple Emmanuel, and Edward Medros, president of the Walnut Street Synagogue.

Rabbi Sruli Baron, the dynamic spiritual leader of Tobin Bridge Chabad and a Chelsea resident, presided over the impressive ceremony and led the blessings for the lighting of the menorah.

Rabbi Baron explained the miracle of Hanukkah, how the Maccabees only had enough oil to light the menorah for one night, but the oil lasted for eight nights.

The Menorah is illuminated on the sixth night of

Hanukkah in Chelsea Square.

Using that “miracle” as an example, Rabbi Baron expressed the hope that people would share their faith with others and “do good and bring light into the world no matter what.”

“I want you to think about what you can do to cultivate that faith in your own heart and then to share that fate with others,” said Baron. “What mitzvah can you do, what good action – an act of goodness or kindness, bringing someone close, giving someone a hug, picking up the phone and calling someone who needs that light in their life?”

Walnut Street Synagogue President Edward Medros brought the greetings of his congregation and wished the gathering a happy Hanukkah and a happy New Year.

Rabbi Oksana Chapman of Temple Emmanuel also wished guests a happy Hanukkah and expressed her wish, “Let there be peace in the world.”

Rabbi Baron thanked City Manager Fidel Castro for his annual assistance to the conducting of the ceremony in the city and Chelsea Police Officers Nicole McLaughlin and Carlos DelCompare for their outstanding security throughout the entire event.