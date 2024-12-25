La Colaborativa Celebrates Graduation of 168 Students from Adult Education Programs

Education is a major driver of economic stability, welfare, and overall satisfaction. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, La Colaborativa hosted a major graduation ceremony at its Survival Center, celebrating the achievements of 168 students who completed various adult education programs during the last quarter. Graduates successfully completed rigorous programs including ESOL, Contextualized ESOL for various industry sectors, Citizenship, and an array of computer classes.

Moreover, the event illuminated the headway made by residents graduating from La Colaborativa’s advanced Software Development Training Program, Web Design Training Program, and the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program. Catered by local entrepreneurs, housed within La Colaborativa’s Culinary Incubator Program, the celebratory evening sought to spotlight the personal and professional milestones of graduates, the majority of which are women.

“When I enrolled in computer classes, I felt like I was taking another step toward a better future,” said Laura Erazo, a student from the intermediate computer class. “These classes not only gave me technical skills, but also made me feel empowered.”

Originally from Honduras, Erazo arrived in the U.S. with her daughters and found hope and opportunity through La Colaborativa.

“Shortly after starting, something incredible happened: I got a job. And not just any job—a position at a school with a schedule that allows me to spend quality time with my daughters, something that once seemed unattainable,” Erazo said. “La Colaborativa taught me how to complete job applications, use tools like Indeed, and most importantly, gave me the confidence I needed to move forward.”

The ceremony was attended by proud family members of the graduates, local dignitaries, and community leaders, including Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, MassHire Metro North Chief Operating Officer Penny Hasseli, Hector Rivera of the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund, and Jose and Andrea Perez from Roads Consulting Group. Teachers and leaders from La Colaborativa also participated, making the event a true community celebration.

“This graduation represents not just the culmination of our members’ hard work, but also a step toward a brighter future for them and their families,” said Gladys Vega, President and CEO of La Colaborativa. “We’re incredibly proud to witness the profound impact these programs have on individuals and the community.”

La Colaborativa operates the largest adult education program in the region, offering pathways for residents to secure living-wage jobs, pursue career advancements, and improve their families’ economic well-being. In the face of ongoing economic challenges, the organization remains committed to empowering Chelsea residents with the tools they need for financial stability and growth.