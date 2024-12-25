Cultural Council Announces LCC Grant Recipients

The Chelsea Cultural Council recently announced the recipients of the FY25 Local Cultural Council (LCC) Grants.
A total of $38,570 in funding will be distributed to 17 local organizations and individuals to support cultural, educational, and artistic initiatives in the Chelsea community.
The grants will fund a variety of projects ranging from community events to educational programs that celebrate the city’s diverse cultural heritage. Below is a list of the grant recipients, their projects, and the amounts awarded:
1. Apollinaire Theatre Company
Project Title: Apollinaire in the Park 2025
Amount Awarded: $2,750.00
2. Chelsea Black Community, Inc.
Project Title: Chelsea Black History Heritage Walking Tour
Amount Awarded: $2,500.00
3. Chelsea Black Community, Inc.
Project Title: Black History Month Events
Amount Awarded: $1,010.00
4. Chelsea Collaborative, Inc.
Project Title: Empowering BIPOC Youth Through Artistic Expression and Cultural Heritage
Amount Awarded: $2,000.00
5. Chelsea Public Library
Project Title: Level Up at Your Library
Amount Awarded: $3,000.00
6. Chelsea Public Schools
Project Title: First Light Foundation Classroom Programs
Amount Awarded: $2,750.00
7. Congregation Agudath Sholom of Chelsea
Project Title: Shared Legacies: American Lessons of Black/Jewish Cooperation
Amount Awarded: $2,500.00
8. Ellen Rovner
Project Title: Chelsea, the Jewish Years
Amount Awarded: $2,750.00
9. Friends of Mary O’Malley Park LLC
Project Title: Kite Festival
Amount Awarded: $1,010.00
10. Grupo Torogoz
Project Title: Grupo Torogoz – 2025 Folkloric Dance Performance
Amount Awarded: $2,750.00
11. Jewish Arts Collaborative, Inc.
Project Title: Be the Change Justice Inspired Public Art
Amount Awarded: $2,000.00
12. Jukebox Event LLC
Project Title: Chelsea HiFi Listening Bar
Amount Awarded: $2,200.00
13. Kyle Browne
Project Title: Wisdom of the Elders
Amount Awarded: $2,000.00
14. MetaMovements LLC
Project Title: Chelsea Salsa In The Park
Amount Awarded: $3,000.00
15. People’s African Methodist Episcopal Church
Project Title: Celebrating the Legacy of MLK, Jr.
Amount Awarded: $2,000.00
16. Veronica Robles Cultural Center Corp.
Project Title: Dia de Muertos Community Altar
Amount Awarded: $2,750.00
17. Windy Pham
Project Title: Celebrating Asian Culture through Educational Workshops for Children
Amount Awarded: $1,600.00
A total of $38,570 will support these exciting and diverse projects, helping to foster creativity, cultural awareness, and community engagement. These initiatives will showcase Chelsea’s rich cultural landscape and provide valuable opportunities for residents and visitors alike.