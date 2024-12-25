Cultural Council Announces LCC Grant Recipients

The Chelsea Cultural Council recently announced the recipients of the FY25 Local Cultural Council (LCC) Grants.

A total of $38,570 in funding will be distributed to 17 local organizations and individuals to support cultural, educational, and artistic initiatives in the Chelsea community.

The grants will fund a variety of projects ranging from community events to educational programs that celebrate the city’s diverse cultural heritage. Below is a list of the grant recipients, their projects, and the amounts awarded:

1. Apollinaire Theatre Company

Project Title: Apollinaire in the Park 2025

Amount Awarded: $2,750.00

2. Chelsea Black Community, Inc.

Project Title: Chelsea Black History Heritage Walking Tour

Amount Awarded: $2,500.00

3. Chelsea Black Community, Inc.

Project Title: Black History Month Events

Amount Awarded: $1,010.00

4. Chelsea Collaborative, Inc.

Project Title: Empowering BIPOC Youth Through Artistic Expression and Cultural Heritage

Amount Awarded: $2,000.00

5. Chelsea Public Library

Project Title: Level Up at Your Library

Amount Awarded: $3,000.00

6. Chelsea Public Schools

Project Title: First Light Foundation Classroom Programs

Amount Awarded: $2,750.00

7. Congregation Agudath Sholom of Chelsea

Project Title: Shared Legacies: American Lessons of Black/Jewish Cooperation

Amount Awarded: $2,500.00

8. Ellen Rovner

Project Title: Chelsea, the Jewish Years

Amount Awarded: $2,750.00

9. Friends of Mary O’Malley Park LLC

Project Title: Kite Festival

Amount Awarded: $1,010.00

10. Grupo Torogoz

Project Title: Grupo Torogoz – 2025 Folkloric Dance Performance

Amount Awarded: $2,750.00

11. Jewish Arts Collaborative, Inc.

Project Title: Be the Change Justice Inspired Public Art

Amount Awarded: $2,000.00

12. Jukebox Event LLC

Project Title: Chelsea HiFi Listening Bar

Amount Awarded: $2,200.00

13. Kyle Browne

Project Title: Wisdom of the Elders

Amount Awarded: $2,000.00

14. MetaMovements LLC

Project Title: Chelsea Salsa In The Park

Amount Awarded: $3,000.00

15. People’s African Methodist Episcopal Church

Project Title: Celebrating the Legacy of MLK, Jr.

Amount Awarded: $2,000.00

16. Veronica Robles Cultural Center Corp.

Project Title: Dia de Muertos Community Altar

Amount Awarded: $2,750.00

17. Windy Pham

Project Title: Celebrating Asian Culture through Educational Workshops for Children

Amount Awarded: $1,600.00

A total of $38,570 will support these exciting and diverse projects, helping to foster creativity, cultural awareness, and community engagement. These initiatives will showcase Chelsea’s rich cultural landscape and provide valuable opportunities for residents and visitors alike.