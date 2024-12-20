School Committee Honors Departing Finance Director Monica Lamboy

By Adam Swift

The School Committee and the administration honored Director of Administration and Finance Monica Lamboy at its meeting last week.

Lamboy is leaving the district at the end of the month after almost seven years as its finance director to take a new role as a deputy city manager in Randolph.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta praised Lamboy for not only her financial oversight and attention to detail, but for stepping up for the community and the schools as a whole.

“I had just gotten here, and within a couple of months, the Covid pandemic hit us,” said Abeyta. “I saw Monica go into a whole different mode.”

Lamboy immediately began thinking of the students and the families and ways to make sure they were fed during the pandemic, Abeyta said, and within days the district had a system set up to start feeding families.

“Monica is more than just a financial, business, budget, money person; she has a really big heart,” said Abeyta.

The superintendent said she was also grateful that the district had a financial officer that made sure everyone stayed fiscally responsible and informed about the budget.

“I will miss your expertise because you are a jack of all trades, you really do have a different perspective in many areas,” said Abeyta.

School Committee Chair Ana Hernandez said she was initially nervous when Lamboy came in to replace the former, long-time finance director, but that her concerns were soon eased.

“Monica came in and showed us that we could do it and she did it very well,” said Hernandez. “She gave us such detail and could explain everything we needed explained and answer every question.”

School Committee member Dr. Sarah Neville said Lamboy had to deal with not only the Covid pandemic during her time in the district, but also handling the Covid relief funds and the funds associated with the Student Opportunity Act.

During last week’s school committee meeting, Abeyta also recognized three district employees with Name, Strength, and Story awards. The award honors people in the school system who are building relationships with students.

Crossing guard Emmanuel Garcia was recognized for positive attitude and always greeting students and parents with a smile.

Chelsea High School ELA teacher Denise Grannis was recognized for her attention to detail and engagement with the students in her classes.

High school internship coordinator and La Vida coordinator Jacquelyn Boyd was recognized for going above and beyond for students in the district and for sharing her passion for flying with students.