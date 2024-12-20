DiDomenico Celebrates Economic Development Bill Signing with Governor Healey and Officials

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined Governor Healey at the Ragon Institute for a ceremonial signing & celebration of the Economic Development bill. This sweeping new law authorizes nearly $4 billion into the Commonwealth’s economy while making wide-ranging policy changes to make Massachusetts more competitive.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate this massive win for my district and our state with the Governor in Cambridge,” Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Among the many things this law does, I am most excited about the $10 million in local funding I secured for my district, language I included that will allow for the construction of a transformational soccer stadium and waterfront park in Everett, significant investments in life sciences, and a new provision empowering public agencies and municipalities to enter into project labor agreements. I want to thank Governor Healey, Senate President Spilka, and members of the conference committee for helping pass this important piece of legislation for my residents and our entire state.”