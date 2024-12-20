CHS seniors awarded prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship

Special to the Record

It was a noteworthy December for Chelsea High School seniors Alma Alla ‘25, Brandon Ossa Barrientos ‘25 and Diana “Yuli” Salinas Garcia ‘25, who learned this month that they were awarded the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, a full four-year scholarship that covers the cost of attendance including tuition, housing, food, books and supplies and travel expenses.

Alma will be attending Tufts University, Brandon will be attending Wesleyan University and Diana will be attending Amherst College. Out of the 25,500 applicants for the QuestBridge scholarship nationwide, the Chelsea High School triumvirate were among 2,627 QuestBridge Match Scholarship Recipients. Only 10.1 percent of QuestBridge scholarship applicants were named recipients.

“I plan on majoring in biochemistry and following the Pre-Dental Track at Tufts! The QuestBridge application was rigorous, stressful, and rewarding. When I learned that I was matched, I felt a mixture of emotions of relief and joy!” said Alla.

“With the QuestBridge scholarship I plan to continue my studies after high school, without the financial barrier that otherwise would be a big stone in the path for my education. I want to continue working in my passion for math and sciences with the opportunity that QuestBridge gave me,” commented Ossa Barientos. “When I started my application, I was really nervous and stressed for all the work I had to do plus all the homework from all my classes. When I became a finalist this gave me so much hope, and with the help of La Vida and my counselor I was able to get in. It was an amazing moment to know that I had been matched to Wesleyan University and I felt very happy and grateful for it.”

“With the QuestBridge National Match scholarship I will be attending Amherst College and majoring in Biology debt free. I was delighted when I found out I was a finalist and even more when I found out I was matched because all my hard work and continuous efforts all throughout high school had paid off. I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. Thank you!” Salinas Garcia said.

“The CHS School Counseling Team is dedicated to supporting students with passion and purpose, striving to meet their unique needs while opening doors to the best opportunities available. Our counselors build meaningful connections with every student, recognizing their names, strengths, and stories. They offer comprehensive support across academic, social-emotional, college/career, and family engagement domains,” added Director of School Counseling Ellen Kokinidis, M.Ed. “We are immensely proud of these remarkable students and wish them every success as they embark on this exciting journey!”

A standout aspect of the work of the School Counseling Team is individualized postsecondary planning, which helps students all students at CHS including Alma, Brandon and Diana feel guided towards their future goals.

Match Scholarship Recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college is affordable. The Match Scholarship is made up of a generous financial aid package provided by the college partner that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, housing and food, books and supplies, and travel expenses. The Match Scholarship does not include loans or a parental contribution.

QuestBridge connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with a thriving community and transformative educational, career, and life opportunities that help propel them to lives of fulfillment, meaning, and purpose.