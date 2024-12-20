Dispatchers Raise Concerns about Regionalization Plan

By Adam Swift

The city council will be holding a subcommittee meeting in the near future to discuss a possible regionalization of the city’s dispatch operation with Revere and Winthrop.

However, the possibility of the move is raising concerns among the city’s current E-911 dispatchers.

At Monday night’s meeting, the council accepted a letter from City Manager Fidel Maltez outlining the possibility for the regionalization of services.

Revere and Winthrop are currently in the Metro North Regional Emergency Communication Center (RECC). Revere is currently pursuing a renovation of that city’s McKinley School which could house a dispatch center for all three communities.

“We understand this is a big shift for our community,” stated Maltez. “I would like to emphasize that public safety is our number one priority, and we will ensure that any regionalization results in the improved safety of our residents. We will also make sure that our dedicated employees have guaranteed employment in the new operation, and that they do not lose their seniority, salary, or benefits.”

During the public speaking portion of Monday’s meeting, Christine Pawlak, representing the union that represents the city’s E911 dispatchers, said she and her coworkers feel like they were blindsided when they first heard about the potential plan.

“We got word of this thing happening by reading the Chelsea Record,” said Pawlak. “We didn’t hear from anyone in our city, not our director, the city manager, or any councilor.”

Pawlak said the dispatchers strongly oppose the regionalization plan and urged the council that they be included in any subcommittee meeting on the issue.

“We are good at our jobs and we get things done fast,” said Pawlak.

She said the Chelsea dispatchers are intimately knowledgeable about the city, its geography, and its people and that service could suffer if it is divided between multiple communities.

“Chelsea deserves to have its own center, and we are dedicated people,” Pawlak said.

In the letter to the council, Maltez said he would like to see the union members involved so they could share their concerns.

Maltez said the city will also invite Rob Verdone, who oversees the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional District, which includes four communities. Verdone worked as the assistant 911 director in Chelsea for several years.