News in Brief

Holiday Giving Season: List of holiday drives in Chelsea

A number of local businesses and organizations are holding holiday drives this season, including:

Santa & Seniors Gift Drive: Chelsea Police Department is accepting new, unwrapped toys (for children under 18) and lightly used/new coats for their Santa & Seniors Gifting Event. Drop off donations at CPD Headquarters (19 Park St). For more info, call (617) 466-4866 or email Sgt. Star Chung at [email protected].

Children’s Winter Coat Drive: Chelsea Kiwanis Club is collecting new or gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves and more for Chelsea Community Connections. Donations will be accepted from December 2nd to January 24th. Drop-off locations to be announced soon. For more info, email [email protected].

The Brown Jug Toy Drive: Bring an unopened/unwrapped toy to The Brown Jug Restaurant until Dec. 15 and receive a single topping pizza for just $5.

Free vaccine clinic at Chelsea Senior Center Dec. 14

The Chelsea Department of Public Health is hosting a free community vaccine clinic for anyone aged 6 months and up at the Chelsea Senior Center, located at 10 Riley Way, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flu and Covid vaccines will be available to anyone with or without insurance. Those who have insurance are asked to please bring their insurance card.

Walk-ins are welcome, though early registration is encouraged. To register, visit chelseama.gov.

Language Services & Accessibility: Spanish interpretation will be available. The Chelsea Senior Center is accessible, with convenient drop-off and pick-up areas for individuals with disabilities.

The clinic is sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

City suspends downtown parking meter enforcement during the holidays

In an effort to support local businesses during the holiday season and provide relief for the community following downtown construction, the City of Chelsea will suspend parking meter enforcement in the downtown area beginning Monday, Dec. 9 through the end of 2024. This initiative aims to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally, giving a boost to downtown businesses during the busy holiday shopping season.

While parking meters will not be enforced, the City will continue to enforce the two-hour maximum parking rule to promote turnover and ensure ample parking for all who wish to visit downtown.

The City will also suspend all parking enforcement on Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. resuming on Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. In addition, enforcement will be paused on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. and will resume on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

“We understand the ongoing construction has posed challenges for many of our downtown businesses this year,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This is a small way for us to show our appreciation for their resilience and support their efforts to attract customers during the holiday season. We encourage everyone to visit and support our local shops and restaurants.”

On Monday, Dec. 23, the city will also pause all construction for its Downtown Broadway Project, which will resume on Jan. 6, 2025. On this date, the contractor will deploy two working crews to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

“The City remains committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring the project is completed as efficiently as possible,” said Maltez. “We thank everyone for their patience and continued support as we work toward a stronger and more vibrant downtown Chelsea.”

Anyone with questions about Chelsea’s efforts to support local businesses throughout the holidays can contact Chelsea 311 at (617) 466-4209.

City issues plastic bag ban reminder

City officials issued a reminder to residents and businesses this week that the city’s plastic bag ban is still in effect and being enforced.

Chelsea’s Plastic Bag Ban Ordinance, was passed in December of 2019.

The ban aims to reduce the environmental impact of single-use plastic bags, which do not decompose and can become litter that harms wildlife and clogs drainage systems.

Before the ban, plastic bags were frequently found stuck in trees, littering our streets, and contributing to pollution, according to city officials.

Businesses in Chelsea can no longer provide disposable plastic bags at the point of sale. Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags. Alternatively, businesses may sell paper bags as an eco-friendly option.

The city’s public works team will review businesses to ensure compliance with the ban, and the Department of Inspectional Services will conduct inspections as needed to ensure businesses are following the ordinance.

The city is encouraging residents to carry reusable bags when shopping to help reduce waste.

City leaders stated that since the introduction of the plastic bag ban, Chelsea has seen significant progress in reducing litter and improving the community’s environmental health.