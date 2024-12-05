Chelsea Residents Invited to take Community Health Assessment Survey

Special to the Record

To better understand its residents’ health concerns and strengths, the Chelsea Department of Public Health invites the Chelsea community to take a Community Health Assessment Survey being conducted by the North Suffolk Public Health Collaborative (NSPHC), of which Chelsea is a member.

The results of the survey will help shape the city‚Äôs future health programs and services. Responses are completely anonymous.

To take the survey, visit chelseama.gov and select ‚ÄúPublic Health‚Äù under ‚ÄúDepartments‚Äù. The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

The NSPHC is conducting the Community Health Assessment to explore the community health strengths and challenges that matter most to people in Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

Questions about this survey can be sent to Vanessa Guardado, Regional Epidemiologist for the North Suffolk Public Health Collaborative, at [email protected].