Final voting round opens for naming of Chelsea’s new Clinton Street park

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea, in partnership with GreenRoots, is excited to announce the final round of voting to determine the name of the new public park located at 88 Clinton Street is now open. Chelsea residents are encouraged to participate by selecting their top 3 names from a list of 18 final contenders via an online survey at bit.ly/VoteParkName.

Earlier this fall, Chelsea community members submitted more than 100 potential park names through an initial survey organized by the City and GreenRoots In response to the overwhelming number of ideas, the park naming committee narrowed the final list to 18 names of individuals who are no longer with us but whose legacies have had a lasting impact on the community.

Residents are invited to review the list of names and vote for their top three choices. To see a description of each suggested name and to cast your vote, please visit bit.ly/VoteParkName.

If you encounter any issues with the online voting process or need assistance, please contact Jazmin at [email protected].

All Chelsea residents are encouraged to participate and have a voice in this important decision that will help shape the identity of this new community space.

The new park is set to be completed and open to the public in mid-to-late November, offering a valuable green space for the community to enjoy.

The new park will include a splash pad and a grassy area overlooking the river and is part of the city’s efforts to increase public space near its waterfront, according to City Manager Fidel Maltez.