Polls open for Election Day on Tuesday

By Adam Swift

Polls are open in Chelsea from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The presidential election tops the ballot, with Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris facing off against former President Donald Trump.

In addition, there are several contested races for state and local office, as well as five state ballot questions.

Democratic incumbent state Representative Judith Garcia and Democratic incumbent state Senator Sal DiDomenico are both running unopposed for reelection this year.

Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is also running unopposed in this year’s election.

In other contested races on the ballot, Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is being challenged by Republican John Deaton.

There is a race to fill a vacant Register of Probate position between Democrat Stephanie Everett and Independent Mohamed Bah.

The state ballot questions include giving the state auditor the ability to audit the legislature, eliminating the MCAS test as a graduation requirement, allowing rideshare drivers to unionize, allowing the medical use of psychedelic drugs, and increasing the state minimum wage for tipped workers.

The voting locations for the election are:

District 1 Voting Locations:

Ward 4 Precinct 2

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

Ward 4 Precinct 3

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

District 2 Voting Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 4

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 3 Voting Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 2

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 4 Voting Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 3 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 5 Voting Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 6 Voting Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 7 Voting Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 8 Voting Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Anyone looking for additional information about the election or polling locations can contact the Election Department directly at (617) 466-4056.