MB Spirits proposal comes before planning board

By Adam Swift

The planning board has some questions about the traffic, design, and lighting plan for the liquor store being proposed by Market Basket next to its existing grocery store on Everett Avenue.

At last week’s meeting, the planning board did recommend zoning board approval for a special permit to allow a liquor store to operate at the location.

The proposal for the 20,000-square-foot MB Spirits store will be back before the planning board on Nov. 19 for a potential vote on the major site plan approval.

In addition to the construction of the new liquor store, Market Basket is proposing several transportation improvements on the site, including improved MBTA bus access and 16 dedicated parking spaces for taxis and other rideshare vehicles.

“Additionally, Market Basket and the city of Chelsea entered into a memorandum of agreement this summer,” said Carmine Tomas of LT Development, the development manager for Market Basket.

As part of that memorandum of agreement, Market Basket will conduct a master plan of its entire Everett Avenue site looking at potential future development, Tomas said. The retail shopping plaza is slightly under 30 acres.

“Market Basket bought a liquor license about three years ago and that got approved by the license commission to have a liquor store in that space,” said Tomas.

The MB Spirits in Chelsea would be similar to the other five locations in the state and provide low-cost, high-quality service.

“The enhancement to public transportation is important to us and the community as well, and MB Spirits will be providing an estimated 33 additional jobs on top of the over 700 Market Basket currently has,” said Tomas.

There are currently 1,575 parking spaces on the site, according to project civil engineer Eric Gerard, which he said is well above what is required under the current zoning.

Gerard said the developers have been working with the MBTA to make sure the relocated bus and taxi area will accommodate the T.

In addition, the project will include a new curb cut onto Carter Street that will mostly be used for bus and taxi access and egress, Gerard said.

In addition, there would be drainage improvements as part of the project, Gerard said.

Several planning board members said they had concerns about the increase of heavy traffic on Carter Street, and wanted to see a more refined plan for that area at the November meeting.

Traffic engineer Rob Nagi stated that there would be minimal increases in the amount of traffic associated with the project, but understood the concerns about traffic at the Second and Carter Street intersection.

“I’m sensing some trepidation from board members on Carter Street itself,” said Naji. “I think it is worthwhile for us to take a look at that as we move forward and have an opportunity to come back with more specificity on that corner.”

There were also some questions about improvements for pedestrian safety in the area.

Gerard said the project will include a new sidewalk connector and crosswalk to the Silver Lane area on the property, as well as the reconfiguration of some other crosswalks and associated improvements.

Planning board member Sharleen McLean asked if there were plans to improve the sidewalks and drainage on any other portions of the property.

“We are not proposing any improvements elsewhere at this point, but we are engaged in this master plan study right now, which will look at possible sitewide improvements and further development if that is going to happen in the future,” said Tomas.

Board member Eric Czernizer asked if the developers had considered shifting the location of the liquor store, since the proposed location would make it one of the first things people see when they get off the Silver Line or commuter rail.

Tomas said it was considered, but that the proposed location was preferable for the proposed parking and transportation improvements.

In other business, the board approved a request to continue a hearing on a proposed curb cut on Clark Avenue.